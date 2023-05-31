Imran Khan | Pakistani court extends Imran Khan’s bail plea for three days in Al Qadir Trust corruption case





The High Court in Islamabad on Wednesday extended former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s bail by three days in the Al Qadir Trust corruption case and ordered him to go to court.

The order was issued by a divisional bench headed by Judge Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

Reinforced security has been put in place in the premises of the High Court. A video shared on the official Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Twitter account showed Khan entering the Islamabad High Court (IHC) as his security personnel brandished bulletproof shields, the Dawn newspaper reported. .

The IHC extended Khan’s bail in the case for three days and ordered him to apply to the relevant court at the same time.

On May 12, the court issued a directive prohibiting authorities from arresting the head of the PTI in various cases, including undisclosed cases, registered across the country until May 15.

At the subsequent hearing, the court further extended the restriction on the arrest until May 31.

The court will also hear two additional bail applications from the former prime minister, relating to cases relating to a violation of Section 144 at a rally in Islamabad to show support for the judiciary, as well as the incidents of violence that occurred on May 9.

While Khan faces over 100 cases, Bushra is named in two cases – Toshakhana (gifts) and the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The Al-Qadir Trust case alleges that the head of the PTI and his wife, Bushra Bibi, obtained billions of rupees and land from a real estate company for legalizing 50 billion rupees which were identified and returned to the country by the UK under the previous PTI government. .

Meanwhile, a responsible court in Islamabad has ruled that Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi’s bail application in Al Qadir Trust case was unsuccessful after NAB Investigative Officer, Mian Umer Nadeem, said his arrest was unnecessary.

Earlier, the court granted Bushra Bibi bail until May 31.

During Wednesday’s hearing presided over by Judge Mohammad Bashir Bushra Bibi, his attorney Khawaja Harris and NAB Deputy Attorney General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi appeared in court.

At the start of the hearing, Abbasi said, Imran issued a statement on May 13, in which he used language inappropriate for NAB, the president, and spread false propaganda against the accountability watchdog. He argued that the statements by the PTI leaders had the ill intent to put pressure on the NAB. We have never searched or attacked Imrans Zaman Park’s residence, and we have never issued a warrant for his wife’s arrest, the Attorney General said.

He claimed the anti-corruption bureau had no personal vendetta against anyone. Reiterating that the NAB had not issued his arrest warrants, he said, When the warrants aren’t even there, the bail plea can be thrown out. Khan’s arrest on 9 May by paramilitary Pakistani Rangers at IHC premises sparked unrest in Pakistan. For the first time in Pakistan’s history, protesters stormed the army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and also burned down the corps commander’s house in Lahore.

Police have killed 10 people in violent clashes while Khan’s party says 40 of its staff lost their lives in gunfire from security personnel.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him because of its independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

