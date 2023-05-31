9 years of Narendra Modis government: Major changes in income tax rules





The NDA headed by Narendra Modi has been in office for nine years. After Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, Modi is the fourth longest-serving prime minister and the first from a non-Congress party. He was elected with a comfortable majority and took office on May 26, 2014. The following nine changes have been made to income tax laws over the past 9 years. Changes to income tax rules in 2014 In the 2014 budget, the personal income tax exemption ceiling was increased from 2 lakh to 2.5 lakh. And for seniors, it went from 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh. Section 80C deduction cap has been raised from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 1.5 lakh, and Section 2 lakh deduction cap has been raised from Rs. 1.5 lakh to Rs. 2,000,000 . Changes to income tax rules in 2015 For the general public, the maximum deduction for health insurance premiums has increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000.

The deduction limit for health insurance premiums for the elderly has been raised from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000.

The monthly transit allowance exemption has been doubled from Rs 800 to Rs 1,600.

An additional deduction of Rs 50,000 for contributions made under Section 80 CCD to the National Pension Scheme (NPS).

The surcharge for income above one crore rupees has been increased from 10% to 12%.

Wealth tax has been abolished

An additional 2% surcharge for those who were extremely wealthy and had taxable income of more than one crore rupees. Changes to income tax rules in 2016 Under Section 87A, the tax credit has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 for persons whose annual income does not exceed Rs 5 lakh.

In addition, the annual ceiling of the Section 80GG deduction for rent payments has been increased from Rs 24,000 to Rs 60,000.

The surcharge for income above one crore rupees has been increased from 12% to 15%.

A 10% income tax was also levied by the budget on dividends that exceeded Rs 10 lakh per annum. Changes to income tax rules in 2017 In the category between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, the tax rate has been lowered from 10% to 5%.

The Section 87A tax refund for taxpayers whose annual income does not exceed Rs 3.5 lakh has also been reduced by the Minister of Finance from Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,500.

Those with annual taxable income between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore now pay a 10% surcharge.

The interim budget was good news for the middle class in this election year. Those who earned less than 5 lakh ended up paying no tax.

The standard deduction for the salaried class has increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. Changes to income tax rules in 2018 New slabs have been introduced by the government. Taxpayers had the option of choosing the old tax system with its exemptions and deductions or the new lower tax rate without these exemptions. The new tax system was optional.

In the 2020 budget, new tax brackets were unveiled. The old system with its deductions and exemptions was still available to taxpayers, or they could choose the new lower tax rate without the deductions and exemptions. Changes to income tax rules in 2022 30% of proceeds from virtual or digital assets are taxed.

The cap on tax deductions for NPS contributions made by state government employees has been increased from 10% to 14%. Changes to income tax rules in 2023 The income tax laws have undergone many revisions as of April 1, 2023. Some of the major changes that come into effect on April 1, 2023 are increased tax refund limits, changes to income tax brackets, income tax and the elimination of the LTCG tax benefit on certain debt mutual funds. Extension of refund for persons subject to the new income tax regime for annual income up to Rs 7 lakh.

Under the new income tax bracket, a standard deduction of Rs 50,000 has also been added.

