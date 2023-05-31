China faces more complex security challenges: President Xi Jinping warns





By Press Trust of IndiaChina faces more complex and difficult security challenges, President Xi Jinping says as he warns citizens to prepare for “extreme worst-case scenarios” amid heightened tensions with United States and the European Union. Xi, who chaired a meeting of the National Security Commission on Tuesday, said the complexity and severity of national security issues facing the country have increased significantly, the official Xinhua news agency reported. “The national security front must develop strategic self-confidence, be confident enough to secure victory, and be fully aware of its own strengths and advantages,” he said. Also Read: Chinese Entrepreneurs Avoid U.S. Attention to Build Firms Abroad, Taking Citizenship Amid Tensions The report says it was emphasized at the meeting that “we must be prepared for worst-case and extreme scenarios, and be ready to withstand the major test of high winds, choppy waters and even dangerous storms.” . “More efforts must be made to modernize our national security system and capabilities, and prepare us for real combat and practical problem solving,” he said. Documents including “Guidelines on Accelerating the Establishment of a National Security Risk Monitoring and Early Warning System” and “Guidelines on Strengthening Comprehensive Public Education on national security” were deliberated and adopted at the meeting. Xi, 69, has been putting more emphasis on bolstering security and increasing troop combat levels since being re-elected as the head of China’s ruling Communist Party for an unprecedented third time. last year. He is the sole leader after the party found Mao Zedong to stay in power for more than two five-year terms. This is not the first time that Xi has highlighted the security situation facing China. In March, he accused Washington of directing Western repression against China. Of late, Xi has stepped up the security rhetoric as China increasingly opposes the United States on many fronts, including Taiwan and the South China Sea. Washington has also sanctioned many Chinese tech companies for security reasons, which Beijing says was aimed at stifling its growth. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said earlier this month that China-EU relations would be “seriously affected” if Beijing did not press Russia to withdraw from Ukraine. President Xi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have a close relationship. Also read: Fuel dump, man-made turbulence: How the US, Russia and China are redefining the rules of air warfare

