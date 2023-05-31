Boris Johnson latest: Sunak under pressure as ex-PM urges government to hand over WhatsApps





Legal row over Covid inquiry looms over pressure to release Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email Boris Johnson has handed over his unredacted pandemic WhatsApp messages and notebooks to the Cabinet Office, and called on the government to urgently release the material to the Covid-19 inquiry. The Cabinet Office had claimed it did not have access to WhatsApp messages and the private notebooks of former prime ministers, which had been demanded by the inquiry’s chairwoman, Baroness Hallett, with a 4pm deadline on Thursday. But the former prime minister’s spokesman contradicted Cabinet Office officials, saying they had had access to the messages and notebooks for several months. And he would immediately disclose it directly to the investigation if asked, the spokesperson added. Ministers have so far opposed the release of unambiguously irrelevant documents, but the government has been accused of withholding messages to protect Rishi Sunak and other ministers. Mr Johnson’s decision to hand over the material will add pressure on the Cabinet Office, with Downing Street already forced to deny allegations of a cover-up. Whitehall officials fear setting a precedent by handing over all requested documents in unredacted form, rather than deciding which documents are relevant and should be submitted to the investigation. Key points Show last update



