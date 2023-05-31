Why Erdoan refuses to let Sweden join NATO





Wednesday May 31, 2023 3:00 p.m. Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been Sweden’s most vocal opponent of NATO membership. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) It’s a big week in foreign policy. Rishi Sunak is planning his trip to Moldova tomorrow, to attend the European Political Community summit, where he hopes to speak about migration and support for Ukraine. Yet, with newly re-elected Recep Tayyip Erdoan also invited, there is another issue that could overshadow the summit, something that is sending NATO members into a frenzy: the possibility of Swedish membership in the military alliance. After Russia invaded Ukraine more than a year ago, Sweden and Finland decided it was time to abandon their position of neutrality and asked to join NATO. Finland are now part of the pack, but Sweden’s entry has been blocked by Turkey and Hungary. The most virulent adversary is undoubtedly Erdoan. He accuses Sweden of providing refuge to individuals linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), considered a terrorist group by Turkey. Turkey’s president said he would not allow Sweden to join the alliance until the Nordic country did more to fight terrorism. Sweden took it seriously; and so on Thursday he will introduce a new anti-terror law that makes it illegal to participate in a terrorist organization in any way – including its promotion, financial support, logistics or organization of events. Sweden considers this to be the final part of the deal needed to gain Turkey’s approval. Learn more Finland’s NATO membership puts Russia in a corner but won’t end war in Ukraine As is often the case in foreign policy, however, things are a little more complicated than they appear. Indeed, Erdoan wants something more in return – and that has mainly to do with his relationship with the West at large, rather than with Sweden specifically. The Turkish president would like to be invited by Joe Biden to the White House, which has not yet materialized. The US president called Erdoan on Monday to congratulate him on his election victory, and confirmed that they had spoken about the Swedish issue. Turkey’s president also wants to buy up to $20 billion worth of F-16 fighter jets from the United States, but some members of Congress are against it. Turkey says it will lift veto on Sweden’s membership once it gets fighter jets; the Biden administration said Turkey would get the fighter jets after lifting the veto. It’s a chicken and egg situation. The United States is desperately trying to pretend that the sale shouldn’t be tied to NATO expansion, but no member state really believes it. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that it was entirely possible for Sweden to join the alliance by the Vilnius summit in July. If Turkey maintains its position and does not allow Sweden in, relations between Erdoan and other NATO members could become more strained. Learn more Finland officially joins NATO as security bloc border with Russia doubles

