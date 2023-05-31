Political entrepreneur Rahul Gandhi does not see Narendra Modi as an invincible force

Rahul Gandhi wasn’t wearing a Burberry t-shirt when he came to an event in Silicon Valley on Tuesday, but he talked a lot about it. He wore his usual white kurta instead, a black sleeveless vest and loose white pants. An impressive crowd impressive for it was a busy afternoon of nearly 300 American Indians enthusiastically welcomed him at a discussion hosted by the Center for South Asian Studies at UC Santa Cruz, on the first leg of his US tour.

During a free-wheeling discussion with the audience, Gandhi alluded to the frenetic media coverage of the controversy generated by the BJP over the expensive t-shirt he wore during his months-long walkathon, Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Unite India March), last year. He accused the BJP which, apparently surprised at the success of his march, of trying in every way possible to discredit him, including orchestrating the fake outrage over his t-shirt in an attempt to caricature him as a elitist.

Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi speaking at the Center for South Asian Studies, UC Santa Cruz on May 30. At left is Anjali R. Arondekar, Co-Director of the Center, who moderated the discussion.

Gandhi went on to explain how he was able to wear this outfit when he was greeted by five children, who were shivering in the winter cold as they had no warm clothes. It was then that he decided to stick with his T-shirt until perhaps he couldn’t take it anymore, in symbolic solidarity with impoverished India. However, earlier reports in Indian media quoted Gandhi recalling the same episode with three poor girls, not five children. But, nobody in the discussion mattered.

The supportive audience was mostly comprised of Silicon Valley academics, professionals, and entrepreneurs, including influential philanthropists like Kamil and Talat Hasan, Anuradha Luther Maitra, and Arjun Malhotra. Naturally, Gandhi saw no need to preach in choir. He did, however, make a few talking points that resonated with those present, particularly on the precarious state of Indian democracy under an authoritarian BJP government which he accused of dismantling democratic institutions. He also criticized India’s docile media, which he also saw as complicit in undermining the constitution if democratic institutions are destroyed, the constitution is just a piece of paper, Gandhi said to applause.

Describing himself as a political entrepreneur and not a politician, Gandhi seemed optimistic about defeating the BJP government. He did not see Narendra Modi as an invincible force, but simply as a negative force that is destroying the country. His optimism is based on what he learned about India and its people during his walk. The rhetoric in the country, he said, was different from what the ruling government is projecting through its diversionary tactics.

Gandhi appears neither as a wise politician nor as a political entrepreneur. It looks and sounds like a reluctant heir to a family heirloom of a coat that has been stripped of all its greatness.

His epiphany seems to be the result of learning the language of the people on the long march. The yatra showed that people can be mobilized against seemingly powerful forces, Gandhi alluded to and cited the results of recent elections in Karnataka in which his Congress party recorded an emphatic victory. He unhesitatingly attributed this success to his march, although political pundits in India did not see it as a conclusive factor.

Gandhi, however, had no illusions that Modi could be dethroned by Congress alone. He said this could only be accomplished through the alignment of opposition parties, although he was unaware of his party’s reluctance to forge alliances that called for more accommodation on its part. He was quite eloquent when he said the opposition alliance cannot be just to gain power or defeat Modi who he never mentioned by name. It was to provide an alternative model of politics and development.

However, when Kamil Hassan, the Silicon Valley entrepreneur and philanthropist, asked a pointed and relevant question whether he would be willing to step down from the opposition coalition leadership race (a candidate for Prime Minister) if this was indeed the condition of a credible government forming the coalition, Gandhi was evasive. He said such decisions are made by the party president. While there is no way of knowing if the public, eager to get rid of the BJP, was disappointed by the response, they surely know that the current Congress president is just a figurehead.

He is not a rhetorician, he is not polemical like his nemesis, Narendra Modi, who is a sophisticated rhetorician, drunk on the exuberance of his own verbosity, to quote Benjamin Disrealis' description of his rival William Gladstone .

Gandhi’s appeal, if any, could be his authenticity. It is easy to believe when he says the BJP cannot be defeated by returning the favor. For him, hate for hate’s sake won’t work. Force against force is not enough. He learned this from a personal tragedy. For example, he said he had no hatred for his father’s killers, drawing a political parallel with his personal situation. Likewise, he is indifferent to the venom and vitriol of his detractors. He says he confronts hate with his power of truth and love. It may sound cheesy from a distance, but to hear him say it sounds authentic, even practical.