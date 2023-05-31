Politics
President Jokowi launches the new logo of the capital of the archipelago
JAKARTA, PRINDONESIA.CO – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) launched the new logo of the capital of the archipelago (IKN) at the State Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday (30/05/2023). The logo chosen from the five nominations is themed around the Tree of Life. The five roots symbolize Pancasila. The 7 stems represent the big island of Indonesia and the 17 flowers are the symbol of eternal independence.
The President pointed out that the logo chosen from the results of the competition from April 4 to May 20, 2023 was the choice of the people. “So those who vote are not the president, be careful, those who vote are the people, and the number of voters is five hundred thousand, that’s not a small number,” Jokowi said.
The public can vote openly for one logo out of five design nominations. The total number of voters reached 500,260 people. Voters came from various provinces in Indonesia, such as West Java, East Java, Central Java, DKI Jakarta, Banten, North Sumatra, Bali, East Kalimantan, Yogyakarta Special Region, to South Sulawesi.
The existence of a new logo should be a source of inspiration for IKN to create a new source of life. Aulia Akbar’s logo has the meaning of life. “We all hope that the Tree of Life logo will inspire IKN to create a new place to live and become a source of life for all Indonesians in the future,” continued the number one in this country.
The head of the Archipelago Capital Authority (OIKN), Bambang Susantono, told the president that the selection of this new logo was a form of public participation in the process of preparation and development of the IKN. Other than that, it is a reflection of a city that was built collaboratively by all Indonesians. “That’s why we use #NusantaraKita because we are the archipelago,” Bambang said.
More than 500 designers participated in the open announcement. The Conservation Council of the Indonesian Association of Graphic Designers (ADGI) selected 10 designers to participate in the design process of the IKN logo. The design is based on the “curatorial corridor” which has been prepared by the curatorial council, namely: the spirit of diversity in a unity, the spirit of solidarity and the feeling of belonging, as well as the maritime spirit or maritime.
The Ministry of Information and Communication (Ministry of Communication and Informatics), BNI and Telkomsel helped promote the five logos. “During this process, a series of tour both to various communities and media, as well as exposure and public discussion for the designers of the five logos on digital channels,” said the head of OIKN.
The selected designer who is a member of ADGI Bandung Chapter, Aulia Akbar expressed her happiness with the results of this competition. “It is an honor to be able to contribute to the construction of a new capital which is a historic moment for the Indonesian people. Hopefully this visual identity can convey the spirit of the archipelago to all Indonesians,” he said. -he declares.
On the occasion, National Bank of Indonesia (BNI) Senior Manager Royke Tumilaar said the company was honored to be part of the IKN logo selection process. “This IKN logo has gone through a creative process involving talented young Indonesian talents. We are very honored to be able to contribute to the historic series of creation of this Archipelago Capital logo,” he said.
More than a logo, the BNI has contributed to the development of various banking solutions necessary to accelerate the development of IKN so that it becomes a pole of economic growth in the country. As a proactive bank in achieving digital transformation, BNI has so far participated in the development of a digital-based residential ecosystem for construction workers, one of which is the issuance of multi-function cards BNI.
BNI issues multi-function cards as a means of payment and transaction on HPK sites, which are useful for payroll, employee ID cards, means of payment and financial transactions, thus creating a Cashless Society environment.
Along with the announcement of the winners of the logo contest, the results of the raffle of 10 electric motorcycles were also announced today. The 10 winners will be contacted by the committee to receive an electric motorcycle prize signed by President Joko Widodo. (jar)
