China Xi Jinping orders top officials to upgrade national security system





Image source: AP Chinese President Xi Jinping Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on his top national security officials to prepare for worst-case scenarios as part of his party’s efforts to oppose any detected domestic or external threats. According to a report by China’s state-run Xinhua news agency, Jinping’s critical remarks came as he faced external threats from the West over a range of issues, including his closeness to Russia amid of the incessant war against Ukraine. Additionally, the West has attempted to coroner China citing its growing footprints in the Indo-Pacific region. “The complexity and difficulty of the national security issues we face have increased significantly,” Xi told CNN on Tuesday during a meeting of the parties’ National Security Commission. Jinping ordered to upgrade security risk early warning system We must adhere to outcome thinking and the worst-case scenario, and prepare for the great tests of high winds and choppy waves, and even stormy and perilous seas, the Chinese president added. Calling the current international environment “complex and serious,” he ordered officials to prepare for the modernization of its national security system and capabilities. The Chinese president stressed that the country should focus on effective combat techniques. In addition, he also ordered his top officials to build a national security risk monitoring and early warning system to effectively monitor upcoming challenges. In addition, he expressed the need to improve national security education and improve the management of data security and artificial intelligence. During the meeting, Jinping broadened the concept of national security and emphasized everything from politics, economy, defense, culture and ecology to cyberspace. It should be extended from deep sea and polar regions to space, as well as big data and artificial intelligence, CNN reported. US-China tension Notably, China and the United States have been at odds since then-US President Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan – an island nation that Beijing claims as its own. His visit came despite repeated warnings from Xi Jinping and his top officials. Although the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was expected to cool the tension between the two largest economies, a last-minute gaffe by alleged Chinese spy balloons had ruined all speculation. This prompted the United States to cancel Blinken’s long-awaited trip. At that time, the Biden administration announced it would send its top official but did not mention timings. Also read: US wants ‘good relations’ with China: ‘Regardless of the current scenario, we are ready to talk’ latest world news

