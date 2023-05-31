Trump asks judge in Hush Money case to step down





Former President Donald J. Trump is asking the judge handling his Manhattan criminal case to step aside, citing ties between the justices’ family and Democratic causes, Trump’s lawyers said in a statement Wednesday.

The recusal motion, which has yet to be filed publicly, represents the latest effort by Mr. Trump’s attorneys to steer his case away from Manhattan State Supreme Court Justice Juan M. Merchan.

Trump’s legal team also recently sought to move the case, brought by the Manhattan District Attorney, to federal court. On Tuesday, District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg filed court papers opposing the effort, and he is expected to oppose the effort to get Judge Merchan to recuse himself.

Mr Braggs’ case involves a silent payment to a porn star in the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign. The $130,000 payment, made by Mr Trump’s former fixer, bought the silence of the porn star, who was otherwise set to tell her story of a sexual encounter with Mr Trump.

Mr Trump has denied accusations against him that he falsified records to cover up the potential sex scandal and hit out at both Mr Bragg and Judge Merchan, noting that both are Democrats.

President Trump, like all Americans, has a constitutional right to an impartial judge and due process, Trump attorneys Susan R. Necheles and Todd W. Blanche said in a statement Wednesday announcing the decision to seek the recusal of Judge Merchans.

Still, their recusal motion faces a rocky climb: The decision rests in the hands of Judge Merchan, who also presided over Mr Trumps’ unrelated tax evasion trial last year. The company’s attorneys also sought the recusal of Judge Merchans in the case, but he refused to step down.

The company was convicted in December and Judge Merchan ordered the maximum sentence, a $1.6 million fine.

In Wednesday’s statement, Mr. Trump’s lawyers cited Judge Merchans’ actions in the case, in which they said he encouraged Mr. Trump’s former chief financial officer, Allen H. Weisselberg, to cooperate. against the former president and his company.

Although the full details of their arguments were not immediately clear because the motion has not yet been filed publicly, their statement raised concerns about what they said were political ties to Judge Merchans.

Judge Merchans’ daughter, they noted, is a partner and chief operating officer of Authentic Campaigns, a Democratic consulting firm that worked for President Bidens 2020 campaign. The firm, they said, should benefit financially from any decisions Judge Merchan may make in this case.

Under New York State rules on judicial conduct, a judge must disqualify himself from a case if a sixth-degree relative had an interest that would be materially affected by the proceeding. Ms Merchans’ work on Democratic campaigns does not give her enough interest to qualify, experts say.

But in their statement, Mr. Trump’s lawyers also seized on small personal donations Judge Merchan had made to Democratic campaigns. In the 2020 presidential election, Judge Merchan donated $15 to the Democratic group Act Blue intended for Mr. Trump’s opponent, Joseph R. Biden Jr., as well as $10 each to two other groups Democrats, including one called Stop Republicans.

Judge Merchan has been under the protection of armed court officers at least since a grand jury voted to indict Mr Trump on March 30, according to a person familiar with the arrangements.

The attorneys plan to file the recusal motion later this week, after prosecutors in Mr. Braggs’ office have had a chance to review it and seek redactions.

A spokeswoman for Mr. Braggs’ office said prosecutors would review the motion and respond in court papers.

Judge Merchans’ attack on objectivity is vintage Trump. The former president often suggests that the prosecutors investigating him and the judges hearing his cases are too biased to continue.

Mr. Trump argued that Mr. Bragg brought the case as part of a politically motivated witch hunt, a charge the district attorney denies.

Mr Braggs’ case, the first-ever indictment of a former US president, sent shock waves through the political world when he announced it in early April. It is taking place against the backdrop of the 2024 Republican presidential primary, which Mr Trump leads, and a trial is scheduled for March next year, amid the campaign.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/31/nyregion/trump-trial-judge-juan-merchan.html

