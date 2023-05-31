India’s ISMC chip plan comes to a halt after Tower-Intel vs Modi deal

[1/2] Visitors stand next to a ‘Make In India’ logo during a three-day semiconductor event in Bangalore, India April 30, 2022. REUTERS/Munsif Vengattil/File Photo

India’s Modi wants to turn the country into a chip manufacturing hub

Companies struggle to move forward with source plans

Intel-Tower deal blocks chip plans from consortium-sources

The mega Vedanta-Foxconn JV is also progressing slowly

NEW DELHI/OAKLAND, Calif., May 31 (Reuters) – A planned $3 billion semiconductor facility in India by chip consortium ISMC which included Israeli chipmaker Tower as a technology partner has been stalled due to the the company’s pending takeover by Intel, three sources said, dashing to India’s chipmaking plans.

A second $19.5 billion mega plan to build chips locally by a joint venture between India’s Vedanta and Taiwan’s Foxconn (2317.TW) is also progressing slowly as their talks with European chipmaker STMicroelectronics ( STMPA.PA) as a partner are deadlocked, a fourth source with direct knowledge said.

The challenges facing businesses are a major setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has made chipmaking a top priority as he wants to “here in a new era in electronics manufacturing” by attracting global companies.

India, which expects its semiconductor market to reach $63 billion by 2026, last year received three applications to set up factories under an incentive scheme of $10 billion. They belonged to the Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture; a global ISMC consortium that includes Tower Semiconductor (TSEM.TA) as a technology partner; and Singapore-based IGSS Ventures.

The Vedanta JV factory is to appear in Modi’s home state of Gujarat, while ISMC and IGSS have each committed $3 billion for factories in two separate southern states.

Three sources with direct knowledge of the strategy said ISMC’s $3 billion chip manufacturing facility plans are currently on hold as Tower could not proceed with signing binding deals as things remain. under consideration after Intel acquired it for $5.4 billion last year. The deal is pending regulatory approvals.

Speaking about India’s semiconductor ambitions, Indian Deputy IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar told Reuters in a May 19 interview that the ISMC “could not continue” due to Intel’s acquisition of Tower and that the IGSS “wanted to resubmit (the application)” for incentives. The “two of them had to drop out,” he said, without giving further details.

Tower is likely to reevaluate its stake in the company depending on how its deal plays out with Intel, two of the sources said.

ISMC consortium partners Next Orbit Ventures did not respond to a request for comment, and Tower declined to comment. Intel also declined to comment.

The Singapore-based IGSS did not respond, nor did India’s federal IT ministry.

BACK FOR VEDANTA

Most of the world’s chip production is limited to a few countries like Taiwan, and India is a late entrant. To much fanfare, in September, the Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture announced its plans to manufacture chips in Gujarat. Modi called the $19.5 billion plan “an important step” to boost India’s chipmaking ambitions.

But things didn’t go well as the JV tries to find a technology partner. The fourth source said Vedanta-Foxconn had onboarded STMicroelectronics for the licensing technology, but the Indian government had said it wanted STMicro to have “more skin in the game” – like a stake in the partnership.

STMicro doesn’t like that and the talks remain in limbo, the source added. “From STM’s perspective, this proposal doesn’t make sense because they want the Indian market to be more mature first,” the person said.

Deputy IT Minister Chandrasekhar told Reuters during the May 19 interview that the Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture was “currently struggling to come together with a technology partner.”

STMicro declined to comment.

In a statement, Vedanta-Foxconn JV CEO David Reed said he had reached an agreement with a technology partner to transfer the technology with licenses, but declined to comment further.

In a move that appears to be rekindling investor interest, India’s IT ministry said on Wednesday the country would start inviting applications back for the chip manufacturing incentives. This time companies can apply until December next year, unlike the initial phase where there was only a 45-day window.

“It is expected that some of the current applicants will reapply and new investors will also apply,” Minister Chandrasekhar said on Twitter.

Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi, and Jane Lanhee Lee in Oakland, California; Additional reporting by Steven Scheer, editing by Nick Zieminski

