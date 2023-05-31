Politics
Here is the Democratic Party’s response to President Joko Widodo’s statement
Secretary General of the Democratic Party Teuku Riefky Harsya
MERAHPUTIH I JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the general chairman of the Democratic Party often visits the State Palace at night. Jokowi’s statement caught the attention of the wider community.
Democratic Party General Secretary Teuku Riefky Harsya said that the statement relating to the Democratic Party may be misunderstood, the Democratic Party DPP should provide a response and explanation. After the news spread through various media, the Democratic Party DPP immediately gathered information to find out if there had indeed been a meeting of the Democratic Party with President Joko Widodo.
“We interpret that what the Democratic Party means is the leadership of the Democratic Party allowing President Joko Widodo to meet at the palace,” he said in a written statement Wednesday (5/31).
“In my capacity as the General Secretary of the Democratic Party, I request and request an explanation from Mr. AHY and SBY both in their capacity as the Speaker of the Upper House of the Democratic Party and as the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia “, he continued. .
According to him, it was these two personalities who made it possible both organizationally and personally to meet the president at the palace.
The Secretary General explained that regarding SBY’s explanation on this matter, in the past 3.5 years, he has recorded three meetings with President Joko Widodo. First, it happened on October 10, 2019 at the Merdeka Palace, at noon. The meeting was initiated and invited by President Joko Widodo.
Second, when Mr. SBY attended Brother Kaesang’s wedding in Solo. The meeting took place at night, and at that time, Mr. SBY was present with AHY and his wife and SBY and his wife to respond to an invitation which was also at night, to congratulate the President’s son Joko Widodo for the wedding.
Thirdly, SBY met with President Joko Widodo in Bali Garuda Wisnu Kencana (GWK) area on November 15, 2022. The three meetings decided President Joko Widodo’s location and time, and Mr. SBY respected the President Joko Widodo as Head of State, who was executing the mandate when Ceci.
“This means that the initiative for the three meetings came from President Joko Widodo. It was not on the initiative of Mr. SBY, even less by asking for the evening,” he explained.
He continued, the explanation of the General Chairman of the Democratic Party AHY was that in the last 3.5 years, the General Chairman of AHY had met President Joko Widodo only once, namely the March 9, 2021 (about 2 years ago). The meeting was at the request of the palace and the place chosen was the palace of Bogor, and the agreed time was at night.
“So the time of the meeting that evening was also not at the request of the General Chairman of the Democratic Party AHY. However, as the attitude of Mr. SBY respects the President Joko Widodo as the leader of the state, the attitude of the general president is also of AHY,” he said.
In fact, the palace said President Joko Widodo wanted to meet with SBY in an effort to provide clarification on what President Moeldoko’s chief of staff had done regarding his decision to take over the legitimate leadership of the Democratic Party.
At that time, Mr. SBY replied that the most appropriate person to listen to President Joko Widodo’s explanations was the President General of AHY.
In short, AHY was invited to go to Bogor Palace on March 9, 2021 in the evening. In a meeting with AHY at Bogor Palace that night, President Joko Widodo, accompanied by Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, explained that he knew nothing about what KSP Moeldoko was doing to gain control of the Democratic Party. It was the recognition of President Joko Widodo transmitted to the General President of the AHY.
“Four meetings between President Joko Widodo and prominent figures from the Democratic Party, SBY and Ketum AHY, took place 2-3 years ago. These meetings are not what the public often describes as political meetings that President Joko Widodo usually stands with political parties supporting the government,” he explained.
With this explanation, it is hoped that the media and the general public will understand the true nature of the problem and will not be prejudiced against the Democratic Party as if the Democratic Party is also looking for a way to meet President Joko Widodo and ask him for an evening.
“If we don’t clarify, the Democratic Party could be accused of playing cat and mouse, which we never did,” he said.
If there are differences of opinion with the Palace, we, the Democratic Party, including Mr. SBY and Ketum AHY, are ready to face both President Joko Widodo and his aides.
“It is the Democratic Party’s responses and explanations to President Joko Widodo’s statement that we have set out above that is currently of concern to the wider community,” he said. (red).
