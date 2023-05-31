EXCLUSIVE: Trump caught on tape talking about a classified document he kept after leaving the White House





Federal prosecutors have obtained an audio recording of a summer 2021 meeting in which former President Donald Trump admits to keeping a classified Pentagon document regarding a potential attack on Iran, multiple sources tell CNN , undermining his argument that he declassified everything.

The recording indicates that Trump understood he kept classified documents after leaving the White House, according to multiple sources familiar with the investigation. On the recording, Trump’s comments suggest he would like to share the information but is aware of the limitations of his ability after the presidency to declassify the records, two of the sources said.

CNN did not listen to the recording, but multiple sources described it. One source said the relevant part of the Iranian document is about two minutes long, and another source said the discussion was only a small part of a much longer meeting.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump, focused on the meeting as part of the criminal investigation into Trump’s handling of national security secrets. Sources describe the recording as important evidence in a potential case against Trump, who has repeatedly claimed he can keep presidential records and automatically declassify documents.

Prosecutors questioned witnesses about the tape and the document before a federal grand jury. The episode generated enough interest that investigators questioned General Mark Milley, one of the top national security officials of the Trump era, about the incident.

The July 2021 meeting was held at Trumps Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, with two people working on the autobiography of former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, as well as aides employed by the former chairman, including communications specialist Margo Martin. The participants, sources said, did not have security clearances allowing them to access classified information. Meadows did not attend the meeting, sources said.

Meadows’ autobiography includes an account of what appears to be the same meeting, in which Trump recalls a four-page report typed by (Trumps, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff) Mark Milley him -even. It contained the generals’ own plan to attack Iran, deploying massive numbers of troops, something he has urged President Trump to do more than once during his presidency.

The document Trump is referring to was not produced by Milley, CNN said.

Investigators have questioned Milley about the episode in recent months, making him one of the most senior national security officials in the Trump administration to meet with the special advocate team. Milleys spokesman Dave Butler declined to comment to CNN.

The revelation that the former president and commander-in-chief was taped discussing a classified document could increase his legal exposure as he pursues his third bid for the White House. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

A Trump campaign spokesperson said the leaks were intended to inflame tensions around Trump.

The DOJ’s continued interference in the presidential election is shameful and this baseless investigation should stop wasting US taxpayers’ money on Democratic political goals, the spokesperson added.

When asked at CNN Town Hall this month if he had shown anyone any classified documents he kept after the presidency, Trump replied: Not really. I would have the right. Moreover, they were declassified afterwards.

A lawyer for Meadows declined to comment. A lawyer for Martin declined to comment.

Smiths’ investigation has shown signs of nearing an end, although it has yet to result in criminal charges. A spokesperson for the Office of Special Advocates declined to comment for this story.

The tape that is now in the hands of prosecutors shows they are examining not only Trump’s actions regarding classified documents recovered from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, but also what happened in Bedminster a year earlier.

The meeting in which Trump discussed the Iranian document with others took place shortly after The New Yorker published an article by Susan Glasser detailing how, in the final days of Trump’s presidency, Milley asked the Joint Chiefs of Staff to ensure that Trump did not issue any illegal orders and that he was informed if something went wrong. The story infuriated Trump.

Glasser reported that in the months after the election, Milley repeatedly opposed Iran’s strike and feared Trump would ignite a full-scale conflict that was unwarranted. Milley and others dissuaded Trump from taking such a drastic step, according to the New Yorker story.

On the recording and in response to the story, Trump brings up the document, which he says is from Milley. Trump told those in the room that if he could show it to people, it would undermine what Milley was saying, the sources said. A source says Trump refers to the document as if it were in front of him.

Multiple sources say the recording picks up the sound of crumpling paper, as if Trump was waving the document, but it’s unclear if this is the real Iranian document. There are also laughs in the room which are captured on the recording.

The US military has contingency plans and action plans that apply to countries and situations around the world.

Honig: Trump prosecutors have put themselves ‘in a corner of the calendar’

The meeting took place long before Trump’s team returned 15 boxes of presidential files and classified documents to the National Archives and Records Administration in January 2022 after months of back and forth between his team and the agency. ‘registration.

The Justice Department then obtained additional documents with classified marks from Trump, seizing more than 100 during a search at Mar-a-Lago last August. Trump’s legal team hired people to search for other Trump properties, including Bedminster, late last year.

Investigators from the Office of Special Advocates also asked in their document handling and obstruction investigation for other scenarios in which Trump may have shown national security documents, such as maps, to others, according to reports. sources. They also asked several witnesses to share details about Trump’s anger towards Milley.

During the summer of 2021, sources say several people were making recordings of Trump as he conversed with reporters and biographers.

Trump and his attorneys have given several different, often contradictory, explanations for why Trump intentionally failed to preserve classified documents in violation of federal law.

Initially, Trump’s allies argued that he had a standing order for declassification to have documents removed from the Oval Office immediately declassified. A few weeks later, Trump told Fox News he could declassify things just by thinking about it.

Earlier this year, Trump’s legal team told Congress that classified documents were inadvertently packaged at the end of the administration. More recently, Trump told CNN at a town hall that documents were automatically declassified when he took them.

However, there is no evidence that Trump followed the legally mandated declassification process, and his lawyers have so far avoided saying in court whether Trump declassified the records he kept.

This story has been updated with a response from former President Trump’s campaign.

