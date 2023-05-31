Everything you need to know about the row over Boris Johnson’s Covid WhatsApp messages

Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson.

Rishi SunakThe government is stuck in an impasse with the public inquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic with Boris Johnson throwing a spoke in the wheels which hardly helps one of his successors.

It’s a tangled story, with accusations of a cover-up and contradictory statements thrown around against the backdrop of the Prime Minister’s promise to bring integrity when he took up residence in Downing Street. In the end, the government could be forced into a humiliating reversal.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the survey?

The UK has recorded more than 200,000 deaths among people with Covid-19, one of the highest tolls in Europe, and the decisions of the government then under Johnson’s command have been endlessly debated.

An independent public inquiry into his government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic was established by Johnson when he was prime minister in late 2021 after pressure from bereaved families.

The inquest is to investigate the UK’s pandemic preparedness, how the government responded and whether the level of loss was inevitable or if things could have been done better. Public hearings are scheduled to begin in June and Johnson is among the senior officials scheduled to testify.

Why are Johnson’s messages important?

Johnson was one of dozens fined last year for breaking his own government’s pandemic lockdown rules in the so-called party door scandal. Earlier this month, government-appointed lawyers helping Johnson prepare his submissions and testimony uncovered evidence of other potential breaches of Covid-19 restrictions and turned it over to police.

The new evidence relates to alleged visits to Checkers, the official retirement of prime ministers, as well as potential breaches at the residence of Downing Street leaders.

Officials from the Cabinet Office, a government department that supports the Prime Minister’s work, acted after information emerged as they prepared for the investigation. Johnson responded by accusing the government of a politically motivated muddle as he insisted no lockdown rules had been broken.

The story continues

What is the last line about?

The new fallout stems from a legal request sent by the investigation on April 28 asking for a range of documents, including Johnsons WhatsApp messages and logs.

But the cabinet office initially only responded with redacted versions, saying it was only removing material that was unmistakably unrelated to the investigation. The documents will likely include text conversations between Johnson and a host of government figures, including Sunak, who served as chancellor during the pandemic and was also fined for breaking lockdown rules.

Whitehall officials fear setting a precedent by handing over all requested documents in unredacted form, rather than deciding which documents are relevant and should be submitted to the investigation. Refusing to comply with the request for surrender of documents could lead to a legal battle with the investigation.

But the president of the investigation, Heather Hallett, a retired judge, wants to form her own opinion. She stated that the entire contents of the specified documents are potentially relevant to the lines of inquiry pursued by the investigation.

Hallett, who has the power to summon evidence and examine witnesses under oath, set a 4 p.m. deadline on Thursday for the government to hand over documents covering a two-year period from the start of 2020, after granting a 48-hour extension on Tuesday. .

The inquiry said that if the WhatsApp messages and notebooks cannot be produced, the government must provide witness statements from senior officials indicating efforts to find them.

What about Johnson’s latest intervention?

Then came Johnson’s wrecking ball.

On Wednesday, the former prime minister said he had given his unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks to the cabinet office and called on the government to urgently release the information to the inquiry.

The cabinet office had claimed he had no access to Johnsons WhatsApp messages and private notebooks. But a Johnson spokesperson appeared to contradict that claim and said the department had access to that material for several months.

Johnsons comments increase pressure on cabinet office with Downing Street already forced to deny cover-up allegations of a former head of the civil service.

And now?

Whitehall officials hope a compromise can be reached before the 4pm deadline to avoid the need for a damaging legal battle with the inquiry.

Sunak, who took over after Johnson left in September to be replaced, for a few weeks, by Liz Truss said the government had already turned over tens of thousands of documents to the investigation and was carefully considering next steps.

