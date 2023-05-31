Politics
Everything you need to know about the row over Boris Johnson’s Covid WhatsApp messages
Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson.
Rishi SunakThe government is stuck in an impasse with the public inquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic with Boris Johnson throwing a spoke in the wheels which hardly helps one of his successors.
It’s a tangled story, with accusations of a cover-up and contradictory statements thrown around against the backdrop of the Prime Minister’s promise to bring integrity when he took up residence in Downing Street. In the end, the government could be forced into a humiliating reversal.
Here’s everything you need to know.
What is the survey?
The UK has recorded more than 200,000 deaths among people with Covid-19, one of the highest tolls in Europe, and the decisions of the government then under Johnson’s command have been endlessly debated.
An independent public inquiry into his government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic was established by Johnson when he was prime minister in late 2021 after pressure from bereaved families.
The inquest is to investigate the UK’s pandemic preparedness, how the government responded and whether the level of loss was inevitable or if things could have been done better. Public hearings are scheduled to begin in June and Johnson is among the senior officials scheduled to testify.
Why are Johnson’s messages important?
Johnson was one of dozens fined last year for breaking his own government’s pandemic lockdown rules in the so-called party door scandal. Earlier this month, government-appointed lawyers helping Johnson prepare his submissions and testimony uncovered evidence of other potential breaches of Covid-19 restrictions and turned it over to police.
The new evidence relates to alleged visits to Checkers, the official retirement of prime ministers, as well as potential breaches at the residence of Downing Street leaders.
Officials from the Cabinet Office, a government department that supports the Prime Minister’s work, acted after information emerged as they prepared for the investigation. Johnson responded by accusing the government of a politically motivated muddle as he insisted no lockdown rules had been broken.
What is the last line about?
The new fallout stems from a legal request sent by the investigation on April 28 asking for a range of documents, including Johnsons WhatsApp messages and logs.
But the cabinet office initially only responded with redacted versions, saying it was only removing material that was unmistakably unrelated to the investigation. The documents will likely include text conversations between Johnson and a host of government figures, including Sunak, who served as chancellor during the pandemic and was also fined for breaking lockdown rules.
Whitehall officials fear setting a precedent by handing over all requested documents in unredacted form, rather than deciding which documents are relevant and should be submitted to the investigation. Refusing to comply with the request for surrender of documents could lead to a legal battle with the investigation.
But the president of the investigation, Heather Hallett, a retired judge, wants to form her own opinion. She stated that the entire contents of the specified documents are potentially relevant to the lines of inquiry pursued by the investigation.
Hallett, who has the power to summon evidence and examine witnesses under oath, set a 4 p.m. deadline on Thursday for the government to hand over documents covering a two-year period from the start of 2020, after granting a 48-hour extension on Tuesday. .
The inquiry said that if the WhatsApp messages and notebooks cannot be produced, the government must provide witness statements from senior officials indicating efforts to find them.
What about Johnson’s latest intervention?
Then came Johnson’s wrecking ball.
On Wednesday, the former prime minister said he had given his unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks to the cabinet office and called on the government to urgently release the information to the inquiry.
The cabinet office had claimed he had no access to Johnsons WhatsApp messages and private notebooks. But a Johnson spokesperson appeared to contradict that claim and said the department had access to that material for several months.
Johnsons comments increase pressure on cabinet office with Downing Street already forced to deny cover-up allegations of a former head of the civil service.
And now?
Whitehall officials hope a compromise can be reached before the 4pm deadline to avoid the need for a damaging legal battle with the inquiry.
Sunak, who took over after Johnson left in September to be replaced, for a few weeks, by Liz Truss said the government had already turned over tens of thousands of documents to the investigation and was carefully considering next steps.
Related…
|
Sources
2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/everything-know-row-over-boris-192704311.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping calls on senior national security officials to prepare for ‘worst-case’ scenarios
- Turkey and UAE ratify $40 billion trade deal after Erdogan victory
- Everything you need to know about the row over Boris Johnson’s Covid WhatsApp messages
- Russia’s Dmitry Medvedev said British officials were legitimate military targets.
- Padres Daily: You seek to make the good done less scarce; turn into thieves; Tatis, Soto make it go
- CWI seeks new director of Cricket
- Stock market today: Wall Street slips as stocks plummet around the world WSB-TV Channel 2
- Goldman Sachs’ Handbook for Surviving Innovation
- EXCLUSIVE: Trump caught on tape talking about a classified document he kept after leaving the White House
- Here is the Democratic Party’s response to President Joko Widodo’s statement
- Chinese plane flew over nose of US plane, Pentagon says
- Hollywood Labor Leaders Issue Joint Statement of Solidarity with DGA – Deadline