Xi Jinping calls on senior national security officials to prepare for ‘worst-case’ scenarios









YEARS |

Update: June 01, 2023 02:57 EAST

beijing [China]June 1 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged his top national security officials to consider “worst-case” scenarios and prepare for “rough seas” as the ruling Communist Party steps up its efforts to combat perceived internal and external threats, CNN reported.

At a meeting of the party’s National Security Commission, Xi said, “The complexity and difficulty of the national security issues we face have increased significantly,” according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

He added: “We must adhere to outcome thinking and the worst-case scenario, and prepare to endure the major tests of high winds and choppy waves, and even rough and treacherous seas.”

Xi’s tough new instructions come as the country faces a host of challenges, from a faltering economy to an increasingly hostile foreign environment.

Faced with a “complex and grave” scenario, Xi said China must accelerate the upgrade of its national security system and capabilities, emphasizing their effectiveness in “actual combat and the use convenient”.

He also urged China to speed up the development of a national security risk monitoring and early warning system, increase national security education, and strengthen data and security management. ‘artificial intelligence.

Since Xi came to power a decade ago, he has made national security a key paradigm that permeates all aspects of Chinese governance, CNN reported citing experts.

It expanded the definition of national security to cover everything from politics to economy, defense, culture and ecology, as well as cyberspace. This includes everything from deep sea and polar regions to big data and artificial intelligence.

China has implemented a series of laws to protect against perceived dangers under Xi’s “comprehensive national security” concept, including laws on counterterrorism, counterintelligence, cybersecurity, foreign non-governmental organizations, national intelligence and data security.

It recently broadened the scope of its already extensive counterintelligence, state secrets and intelligence legislation to all “documents, data, materials or items related to national security and interests”.

“Everything in Xi’s PRC is national security and there is an increasing focus on better coordinating security and development, with the security side taking precedence over the economic side, it seems.” , wrote Bill Bishop, a longtime China watcher, in the Sinocism newsletter. , referring to China with its official name, the People’s Republic of China, CNN reported.

Beijing has implemented a sweeping national security measure in Hong Kong to crack down on dissent after massive pro-democracy rallies rocked the city.

The idea that security has overtaken economic growth as Beijing’s top priority has been exacerbated by a series of recent raids on foreign companies, including US consultancy Bain & Company and due diligence firm Mintz Group.

The raids have alarmed foreign businesses at a time when China is trying to attract foreign investment to help resuscitate a sluggish economy crippled by three years of zero Covid restrictions.

In March, Chinese officials arrested a Japanese employee of Astellas Pharma in Beijing on suspicion of espionage, making him the 17th Japanese national imprisoned in China since the counterintelligence law was enacted in 2014.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Xi also said China should proactively shape a “secure external environment” to better maintain the security of the country’s “openness” and “promote the deep integration of development and safety,” CNN reported. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/xi-jinping-calls-on-top-national-security-officials-to-brace-for-worst-case-scenarios20230601025742 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos