Jokowi calls Cawe-cawe, what does that mean? This is the real meaning!

Hashtags “Cawe” and “Cawe-cawe” tendency on the social networks Twitter. This hashtag appeared after President Joko Widodo’s candid statement (Jokowi) sunday – sunday before the 2024 elections.

However, do the detikers know sunday – sunday What does it mean? Nothing to do with girls? Instead of misinterpreting, it is better to immediately see an explanation of the meaning sunday – sunday what President Jokowi mentioned below!

What is Cawe-cawe?

The term “caring” tendency state of President Jokowi. He mentioned this sentence during his meeting with the editor of a number of media as well content creator as Akbar Faisal, Helmy Yahya and Arie Putra, at the State Palace, Monday (29/5/2023).

“For the good of the nation and the country, I will have cawe-cawe, of course in a positive sense,” Jokowi said as quoted by Detik News.

“I will not break the rules, I will not break the law and I will not pollute democracy,” he added.

The reason why Jokowi joined sunday – sunday is for Indonesia to quickly become a developed country within 13 years. According to Jokowi’s account, it was important for him to participate sunday – sunday RI presidential candidates so that the best candidate is elected to lead Indonesia to next level.

The definition of cafes

Since then, the term still appears sunday – sunday, but what does that really mean? Is it something to do with girls or indecent things? Apparently there is no connection with these two things, yes, detikers!

If seen in KBBI, sunday – sunday you can find it in there. The term is recorded as a verb or verb originating from the Javanese language.

As for understanding sunday – sunday based on KBBI is “to help work, clean up, or complete” or “co-manage”.

An example of its use is in a sentence like “To overcome the lameness of the younger generation, we old people should join sunday – sunday move on.”

This is in line with the explanation of the UGM linguistics professor, Professor I Dewa Putu Wijana. he said, sunday – sunday is a word from the Javanese language that has been absorbed into Indonesian.

“sunday – sunday it’s a Javanese word which means ‘to participate in the management of something'”, said Putu Wijayana, Wednesday (31/5/2023), quoted by detikJateng.

Further, Putu Wijayana explained that the word sunday – sunday commonly used in casual utterances in everyday Javanese conversation. kind default or standard, i.e. sunday – sunday also neutral.

However, it is possible for the meaning to shift from neutral to negative, especially in the situation of President Joko Widodo who is a head of state.

“Now, as Head of State, Jokowi uses the term in the sense of participating in the handling of political matters. Now, in its current usage, a word that was originally neutral allows for negative undertones. Especially when ‘it is expressed by the political opponents of Jokowi,’ concluded Putu Wijayana. .

Palace statement regarding Cawe-cawe

Reported page Detik Newsthe palace has confirmed in a written statement that the intention sunday – sunday what President Joko Widodo mentioned leads to positive meaning.

The context of Jokowi’s statement on sunday – sunday the state of the election is that the president wants to make sure the 2024 election goes smoothly and simultaneously without breaking out of polarization.

“The President wants to ensure that the 2024 concurrent elections can be conducted in a democratic, honest and fair manner. The President has an interest in conducting elections properly and safely, without leaving polarization or social conflict in society” , Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media at the Presidential Secretariat Bey Machmudin said in a statement written on Monday (5/29/2023), quoted by Detik News.

The official statement from the palace also said that Jokowi wants contestants to compete fairly and be able to oversee and pursue strategic policies, from the development of national public industry to clean energy transition.

Although will participate bluntly sunday – sundayBey assured that Jokowi would respect whatever the people’s choices.

“The president will respect and accept the choice of the people. The president will assist the transition of national leadership as best he can,” he said.

Conclusion: Cawe-cawe means “to help/manipulate”

Based on the above explanation, you can know that the meaning sunday – sunday is to participate in the manipulation or help to do something. The term comes from Javanese which has now been absorbed by Indonesian.

Meaning itself tends to be neutral, but it can become negative. As for the nuances of the word sunday – sunday what President Joko Widodo mentioned goes rather in the positive direction, as confirmed by the Palace.

Istanda information said Jokowi was also involved sunday – sunday because they want to ensure simultaneous elections in 2024 and run smoothly without getting out of polarization. Hope this information answers your confusion, ok!

