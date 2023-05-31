4 Ways Populists Are Endangering Democracy





In 1954, Richard Hofstadter, the eminent American historian of modern conservatism, posed a provocative question about his era’s assault on progressive and leftist ideals, known as McCarthyism: Where did this extremism come from?

He argued in a famous essay that even the prosperous post-World War II United States was not immune to the radicalism of authoritarian populism. The so-called Red Scare of the 1950s was simply the old ultra-conservatism and the old isolationism exacerbated by the extraordinary pressures of the contemporary world.

Seven decades later, Hofstadter’s words ring true again. Conservative movements always take rearguard action against modernity by falsely claiming to protect society from progressives who trample on traditional values ​​and mock the forgotten men and women who embrace them.

Paranoid politics

With so much money and power behind it, this paranoid style of politics with its lists of enemies, demonization of opposition leaders and often violent language has become commonplace.

Conspiracy theories are no longer a stigma discrediting those who trade salacious innuendo. Even mainstream politicians are peddling them now.

But is there anything to fear from the searing rhetoric of the paranoid style of politics? Some argue that these circumstances are cyclical.

In the Hofstadters era, after all, American conservative politics turned away from fringe radicalism after the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963. The following year, Lyndon Johnson defeated right-wing Republican insurgent Barry Goldwater, in one of the largest landslides in US history. .

But the crisis we face today is of greater scale and scope. He has been whipped into a frenzy by political leaders looking to cash in on the chaos he is instigating via social media.

Populism was supposed to bring government closer to the people, but it actually places the levers of power in the hands of authoritarians. Here are four ways populism has become toxic and poses an existential threat to democracy:

1. The narrowing middle ground

Uncompromising democracy erodes popular sovereignty by fragmenting the electorate and eliminating meaningful compromise.

We are now in a world of zero-sum political competition, with increasingly little common ground. Conservative parties often impose extreme referendums to maintain their grip on a deeply divided electorate.

Election campaigns have become dangerous competitions over corner issues designed to deepen cultural divides using social media.

We saw it with Brexit as Boris Johnson and other populists stoked fears about immigration and Europeans. Donald Trump did it well with attacks on immigrants. Republicans are now stepping up their efforts on the abortion issue, even as they face pushback from some state legislatures and governors.

In Canada, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, whose United Conservative Party has just been re-elected with a majority, has focused on demonizing her opponents and allegedly engaging in undemocratic conduct during her months as Prime Minister.

2. The working class does not benefit

Identity politics does not empower workers because revenge politics does not solve structural problems.

Nevertheless, conservative parties around the world present themselves as parties of the working class.

Populists recognize that the working class is essential to their success at the national level because of the educational divide that now separates right and left.

There is a strong correlation between the absence of a college diploma and support for nationalist conservative movements during an election period.

Graduates listen during a graduation ceremony at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, British Columbia, in May 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Previously, workers recognized education as a path to prosperity. But massive tuition increases in the United States, in particular, have betrayed the promise of universal access to a college degree.

Tuition fees are also going in the wrong direction in the UK, Canada and Australia. Education now reinforces class divisions rather than breaking down barriers to a better life.

3. The rich and powerful rule the chaos

Populism was supposed to empower people outside the corridors of power, but talk of retaliation against liberal elites normalizes calls for political violence is always a bad thing.

In a war of all against all, it is not the rich who lose. Its ordinary and hard-working citizens.

Moreover, once a thirst for revenge has taken hold in the mainstream, it is almost always led by elites with money and power who profit financially or politically from the chaos.

Violent protesters loyal to Donald Trump attempt to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) 4. Attacks on the rule of law

Authoritarian leaders gained unprecedented institutional legitimacy by building successful movements based on fantasies of blood and land. The paranoid style of politics has entered a new phase with a full-scale attack on the rule of law from within government.

Populists lie when they claim to want to empower the rest of us by stripping judges of their authority to oversee democracy. They really want to break down the strongest constitutional barrier against authoritarianism.

Look at the situation in Israel, where Benjamin Netanyahu’s hardline coalition is seeking to destroy judicial checks and balances and allow the country’s parliament to overturn its Supreme Court, a move that would ease the prime minister’s legal troubles.

Netanyahu has been charged with bribery and influence peddling.

Trump’s attempts to undermine the legitimacy of judges are equally self-serving. As he is running for president again, he is already telegraphing his violent desires, promising forgiveness for the January 6 insurgents.

Israelis protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the judiciary outside parliament in Jerusalem in March 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) The way forward for populists

The political dial is already turning. The defeats of Trump and Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro do not represent outright rejections of their movements.

Despite an indictment for an alleged financial crime and a conviction for sexual abuse in a civil case, Trump is still the frontrunner of 2024.

We cannot count on an easy institutional solution, such as a grand electoral coalition, to drive the populists out of the polls.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban greets cheering supporters during an overnight rally in Budapest, Hungary, in April 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Opponents of Hungarian Viktor Orban have formed a united front to oppose him in the country’s 2022 elections. But Orban was re-elected in a vote widely derided as free but not fair.

Opposing coalitions are an uncertain strategy in most cases, and they don’t work at all in two-party systems. There is in fact no obvious electoral strategy to defeat populism, especially now that the far right has hacked the system.

Red lights are flashing

We can no longer view elections as center-right versus center-left clashes in which undecided voters make the difference between victory and defeat. Nor can we count on the right to step back from the abyss of the culture wars. We can’t even say for sure that populism will recede in the usual cyclical fashion.

Only a decisive rejection can force the right to let go of anger and grievances, but voters are not yet turning their backs on paranoid populists. It will take a lot of strategic ingenuity to beat them. And that will become increasingly difficult to do as they rig the game with rules designed to disenfranchise young, poor or racialized people.

All citizens can do is offer consistent and concerted resistance to the many big lies spouted by populists. It’s never enough, but for now, it’s the only way forward.

