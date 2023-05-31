Politics
Blurring the line between Australian diplomacy and Indian domestic politics – The Diplomat
When Modi travels to countries with large Indian diasporas, he organizes a stadium performance that primarily serves domestic political purposes.
Last week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a high-level visit to Australia. As is now customary when Modi travels to countries with large Indian diasporas, he put on a show, this time hosting an event at Sydney’s Olympic Park stadium. The main purpose of these events is to project a powerful image of Modi overseas to India. However, during this event, the Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, chose to participate with enthusiasmallowing use by Modi in this performance, and blurring the line between Australian diplomacy and Indian domestic politics.
By now the Australian government should be aware of the nature of these events and their purpose. He should also be aware of The behaviour of the Modis Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) its authoritarian impulses, discrimination against minority groups, persecution of journalists and other government critics, and tacit endorsement of vigilante groups. Asked about this behavior, Australian ministers either were silent or spoke platitudes that India is the largest democracy in the world.
Yet democracy is not just about holding regular elections. Democracy is about respect by governments for the governed, and especially for non-dominant groups, allowing them full civic participation, not a set of parallel and arbitrary rules. Democracy is also about essential scrutiny of governments by the media and civil society groups, something the BJP bristles at.
Again, this is something the Australian government should be well aware of. Therefore, the question is why Canberra chose to celebrate Modi as Albanese did last week.
The obvious answer is that to strengthen bilateral relations, Canberra must deal with the government in place. The harsh reality of economic interests means that the size of the Indian market presents a huge opportunity for Australia, and given the suspicion of foreign trade in India including within the BJP this requires a certain lubrication of the wheels.
Yet Australia sees India as more than just a trading partner. Canberra sees New Delhi as a major security partner and key balancing player against China. These may be significant developments, but to come to fruition Australia needs to think seriously about what kind of power India will become when its economic and military might reflect the size of its population, and whether that power will be wielded by the Indian people or by the BJP.
While building cooperative partnerships not necessarily require full alignment of values and principles, such partnerships lack trust and resilience. A platform of implicit understanding can withstand unpredictable events, and an alignment of values and principles also allows civil society cooperation to flourish. There is a risk that as India’s power grows, the BJP will transform it into an authoritarian party with the reach of the Communist Party of China. Already in Australia we have seen that the thin skin of the BJPs can influence the behavior of academic institutions.
However, it must be recognized that India is a much more complex country than China, with a much more decentralized distribution of power through its federal system, its regional, ethnic and linguistic diversity, as well as the glorious chaos of civil society. Indian. The Regimental Indian Company is the proverbial herd of cats. This should provide a strong bulwark against any big bossy design.
There is also strong evidence that the popularity of Modis is bigger than the BJPs. While federal elections may continue to be uncompetitive while Modi is party leader, state elections where Modi is not on the ballot remain highly competitive. There are many states where the party is a non-entity, and other states like recently in Karnataka where the party can easily lose the government. India’s use of the first-past-the-post voting system also skewed the size of the BJP’s victories in the previous two federal elections.
So maybe that’s the math Canberra is doing: getting closer to Modi in the present in order to build the habits of cooperation for the India of the future. For a middle power primarily concerned with the practical implications of China’s increased power in the Indo-Pacific rather than a principled opposition to authoritarianism in general, such a compromise with its Indian strategy may be the reality of capabilities. limited to Australia.
However, does this compromise rest on the Australian Prime Ministers allowing themselves to be used as tools in the BJP’s domestic propaganda? Isn’t there a more sophisticated way to make this bet on an India of the future? The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade may have ideas, but Australia’s strategy for India is complicated by Australia’s growing Indian population and politicians see domestic political gain aligning with the emotive transnational reach of the BJP.
While this may impress some, but not all, of the Indian diaspora, it is not the only constituency the Australian government has with its India policy. The general Australian public needs to be convinced that the government is acting in their interests and with their values in mind. While Australians are aware that their country is far from being a superpower and therefore has to compromise with its foreign policy, the sycophancy displayed by Albanese last week is not something Australians would feel comfortable with. comfortable with the strategic nature of the country.
