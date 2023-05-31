Politics
Democratic Party responds to President Jokowi’s statement
Surabaya (beritajatim.com) – The Democratic Party DPP clarifies President Joko Widodo’s statement that “Democrats often go to the Palace. PKS also goes to the Palace, but wants it at night. This was conveyed by President Joko Widodo during a meeting with a number of national media editors at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Since the President’s statement is of concern to the entire community and may be misunderstood, the Democratic Party DPP should provide a response and explanation as follows:
“After the news was spread in various media, the Democratic Party DPP immediately gathered information, whether there was indeed a meeting of the Democratic Party with President Joko Widodo. We interpret that what the Democratic Party means , it is the leadership of the Democratic Party that makes it possible to meet President Joko Widodo at the Palace,” Democratic Party DPP General Secretary Teuku Riefky Harsya said in a written statement to the media on Wednesday (5/31/2023). .
“Therefore, in my capacity as General Secretary of the Democratic Party, I request and demand an explanation from Mr. SBY both in his capacity as Speaker of the Upper House of the Democratic Party and as the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia. I also asked and asked for explanations from the General Chairman of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono for the same purpose. This is because once again, it was these two personalities who made it possible, both organizationally personal, to meet the President at the Palace,” he added.
Mr. SBY’s explanation of this is as follows:
1). Over the past 3.5 years, Mr. SBY has recorded 3 meetings with President Joko Widodo. First, it happened on October 10, 2019 at the Merdeka Palace, at noon. The meeting was initiated and invited by President Joko Widodo. Second, when Mr. SBY attended Brother Kaesang’s wedding in Solo. The meeting took place at night, and at that time, Mr. SBY was present with AHY and his wife and EBY and his wife, to respond to an invitation which was also at night, to congratulate the marriage of the president’s son Joko Widodo. Third, Mr. SBY met with President Joko Widodo in Garuda Wisnu Kencana (GWK) Bali area on November 15, 2022, also at night as the invitation received by Mr. SBY was to attend the G20 Gala Dinner in the night.
2). The three meetings that determine the place and time are President Joko Widodo, and Mr. SBY respects President Joko Widodo as the Head of State, who currently holds the mandate. This means that the initiative for the three meetings came from President Joko Widodo. It was not Mr. SBY’s initiative and even less to ask the time at night.
The explanation of the chairman of the AHY Democratic Party is as follows:
1). In the past 3.5 years, the President of AHY has only met President Joko Widodo once on March 9, 2021 (about 2 years ago). The meeting was at the request of the palace and the place chosen was the palace of Bogor, and the agreed time was at night. Thus, the time of the meeting that night was also not at the request of the General Chairman of the Democratic Party AHY. However, just as Mr. SBY’s attitude respects President Joko Widodo as Head of State, so does the attitude of the General President of AHY.
2) In fact, the Palace said that President Joko Widodo wanted to meet Mr. SBY in order to clarify what President Moeldoko’s chief of staff had done regarding his decision to take over the legitimate leadership of the Democratic Party . At that time, Mr. SBY replied that the most appropriate person to listen to President Joko Widodo’s explanations was the President General of AHY. In short, AHY was invited to go to Bogor Palace on March 9, 2021 in the evening.
3). In a meeting with AHY at Bogor Palace that night, President Joko Widodo, accompanied by Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, explained that he knew nothing about what KSP Moeldoko was doing to gain control of the Democratic Party. It was the recognition of President Joko Widodo transmitted to the General President of the AHY.
“Four meetings between President Joko Widodo and prominent figures of the Democratic Party, Mr. SBY and Ketum AHY, took place 2-3 years ago. These meetings are not what the public often describes as political meetings that the President Joko Widodo usually stands with political parties supporting the government,” he said.
“With this explanation, it is hoped that members of the media and the general public will understand the real issue, and will not be prejudiced against the Democratic Party. It is as if the Democratic Party is also looking for a way to meet the President Joko Widodo and was asking for the evening time. If we don’t clarify, the Democratic Party could be accused of ‘hunting’ which we have never done,” he added.
According to him, if there are differences of opinion with the Palace, the Democratic Party, including SBY and Ketum AHY, are ready to be confronted, both with President Joko Widodo and with his collaborators. “It is very important for the truth to be maintained in this country that we love. Thus, the Democratic Party’s response and explanation regarding President Joko Widodo’s statement, which is currently of concern to the wider community,” he concluded. [tok/but]
