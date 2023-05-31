Ron DeSantis starts throwing uppercuts at Trump





DeSantis’ return to Iowa marked a new chapter in his political arc and a slightly new approach to boot, with the anti-mainstream-press governor then answering questions from an assembled press corps.

But the changes were not overwhelming. DeSantis largely stayed on script during his speech, disseminating a list of political accomplishments and painting a dystopian picture of Democratic governance to sell himself to voters. As for that press conference, he called only reporters pre-screened by his campaign, using the opportunity to once again goad Trump for suggesting Florida had taken the wrong approach to Covid. .

Tuesday’s stoppage followed a trip DeSantis took to Iowa earlier this month, which by most accounts was a success. But with Trump still far ahead in public polls and returning here himself on Wednesday, the stakes this week are particularly high for DeSantis. Few candidates have arrived in the nation’s first caucus state laden with such high expectations and seen by many of its supporters as the only viable alternative to Trump.

Tuesday night’s DeSantis event and Wednesday’s four-stage blitz across the state will provide the first test of his ability to build a coalition of voters who can beat the former president.

I’ve been listening to these politicians talk about securing the border for years and years and years, DeSantis said, in one of many subtle jabs at Trump. I can tell you, if I’m president, this will finally be the time when we end this question.

The introduction to DeSantis’ speech was particularly political, railing against President Bidens’ handling of the border, fentanyl, the economy, the national debt, energy, China, vaccines and more. , castigating an irresponsible and armed administrative state.

Although he launched a handful of veiled attacks on Trump throughout his speech at Eternity Church outside Des Moines, DeSantis also echoed some of the central themes of the Trump movement, criticizing elites. who impose their program on us.

DeSantis’ aggressive schedule in Hawkeye State illustrates the intensity with which he intends to fight Trump here. He presented himself as an energetic framework and the multiple stops seem designed as a demonstration of it.

If you’re trying to make it in Iowa, this is the trip you organized, said David Kochel, an Iowa-based Republican strategist who served as an adviser to Jeb Bush’s presidential campaign. It will attract a lot of media attention. Hell covers a lot of ground in Iowa both ideologically and with different demographics at its disposal.

It’s not like the struggling Trump has the largest current support base, Kochel continued. But it’s not a done deal.

As DeSantis prepared to take the stage, the Trump campaign roasted him in press releases, declaring DeSantis’ latest trip to Iowa a failure and pointing out that governors were adopting some mitigation measures. pandemic in 2020.

After stops in Iowa on Wednesday and two more barn days in New Hampshire and South Carolina, DeSantis will return to Des Moines on Saturday to attend Sen. Joni Ernsts’ annual Roast and Ride fundraiser, a political appeal to the cattle attended by the other declared and probable leading candidates in addition to Trump. DeSantis’ decision to show up at the event at the Iowa Fairgrounds, an announcement made only Tuesday, will make him the leading GOP candidate in attendance.

DeSantis’ campaign operation and strategy in Iowa draws parallels to Sen. Ted Cruz’s 2016 run. Cruz, who beat Trump and Sen. Marco Rubio to win the Iowa caucuses that year , shared a number of high-level strategists with DeSantis, between the governor’s own political operation and that of a super PAC backing his presidential bid. Jeff Roe, Ken Cuccinelli and Chris Wilson are among the Cruz veterans working with Never Back Down, while Sam Cooper and David Polyansky, other former Cruz advisers, are now part of the DeSantis political operation.

Never Back Down has workers on the ground in the first four candidate states Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada, including just under 200 who knocked on 50,000 doors in Hawkeye State. The super PAC, which pledges to spend $100 million on field operations and trains its knockers in an office in West Des Moines, has also employed 10 political staffers in Iowa.

Kristin Davison, chief operating officer of Never Back Down, said the group is building an army worthy of the enthusiasm that DeSantis is already driving.

Trump, meanwhile, is expected to arrive in Iowa on Wednesday, taking part in a Des Moines radio interview before meeting with the Westside Conservative Club Thursday morning just outside of town. Hell taps a Fox News town hall event hosted by Sean Hannity, a TV show that follows a much-watched CNN town hall earlier this month.

In an attempt to contrast himself with Trump, someone born into immense wealth who did not serve in the Vietnam War at a time when many of his peers did, DeSantis described himself as someone one who worked minimum wage in school, and who after 9/11, 2001 decided to risk the loss of personal income to join the military.

That, he said to applause, was worth more than money can buy.

Among a handful of other areas where DeSantis has sought to subtly distance himself from Trump, he said Florida chose freedom over faucism during the pandemic.

You don’t empower someone like Fauci, he said. You take him to the office and tell him to pack his bags.

In the presser afterward, responding to a question about Trump’s comments about his handling of Disney, DeSantis pivoted to the former presidents’ bizarre and ridiculous criticism of Florida’s pandemic response.

The former president is now attacking me saying that [Andrew] Cuomo has handled Covid better than Florida, DeSantis said. I can tell you this, I could count on my hands the number of Republicans in this country who would have rather lived in New York under Cuomo than lived in Florida in our Freedom Zone.

When asked how he would distinguish himself from Trump, DeSantis said there was no substitute for winning and argued there were plenty of voters who would never vote for him.

DeSantis bragged that Florida had banned ballot harvesting, a strategy that many Republican leaders began urging the party to adopt after recent midterm losses. That includes Trump, who has previously decried the approach but more recently suggested the GOP adopt such a voting method to better compete with Democrats.

And he touted a six-week abortion ban he recently signed in Florida, legislation DeSantis initially avoided discussing on the campaign trail and which Trump called too harsh. Iowa has a similar law in effect.

DeSantis’ busy schedule this week highlights his physical and financial ability to hit the road day in and day out, a hustle likely to give him a boost with grassroots activists. And though he’s aligned closely with Trump on many policy issues, DeSantis’ case for voters centers in part on his generational difference from Trump and his relatability with young, conservative-leaning families.

The place where DeSantis held his Tuesday event, a multi-campus church on the outskirts of Des Moines, is run by a similarly-aged Australian pastor and sells a younger generation of believers a different flavor of conservative Christianity than the traditional pew-and-suit for congregations. In the same vein that DeSantis opted for an unprecedented Twitter campaign launch last week over a conventional made-for-TV event, Governor Gen-X Florida seems determined to emphasize his youth on the court.

Church pastor Jesse Newman said Team DeSantis called his church to inquire about hosting the event there.

The governor received resounding applause when he spoke about his efforts to stop schools from indoctrinating students, an issue he said he saw through a father’s lens. DeSantis then called his wife to discuss the issue, who apologized for her hoarse voice and explained that she had been busy with maternity duties.

I negotiated with a 3-year-old all day today about why he can’t color with a permanent marker on the dining room table, Casey DeSantis said with a laugh.

DeSantis is the second-youngest Republican presidential candidate this cycle, just behind Vivek Ramaswamy, 37, who bills himself as the only millennial in the field and who has also emphasized new digital communication mediums in his efforts to reach voters.

I saw the way the press tried to throw it off, you know, with the Twitter thing and all that, but that doesn’t mean a whole lot, said Bill Burch, a Republican from Des Moines attending the DeSantis event on Tuesday. It means a lot that he’s stomping around and getting the message out, and people are listening.

Burch, whose two main political issues are closing the border and expanding the country’s energy supply, said he was discouraged by Trump’s habit of insulting your competitors, as he has made with DeSantis.

Governor Kim Reynolds, who has said she intends to remain neutral ahead of the caucuses, presented DeSantis with effusive praise on Tuesday, calling him the candidate who showed us he could, and all you have to do is look at his record.

I have a feeling they’re going to be here a lot,” Reynolds said of DeSantis and his wife Casey. If I know anything about these two, it’s that they won’t be outdone.

Kelly Garrity contributed to this report.

CORRECTION: An earlier version referred to David Polyansky by an incorrect name.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/05/30/desantis-iowa-presidential-campaign-speech-00099371 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos