



BY ARUN KUMAR SHRIVASTAV

Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have been put on the government’s no-fly list. According to reports, at least 80 of his party leaders are on this list. This comes after his arrest on May 9, which led people to show support and attack government and defense installations. However, the volatile political environment barely overshadows the country’s precarious economy, which is on the verge of collapse. The Pakistani government has come down hard, arresting leaders and political workers of its party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. In geopolitical developments, Pakistan is no longer what it was when former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former President General Parvez Musharraf left the country and lived abroad. Today, Pakistan’s political and military leadership is discredited and the economy is in disarray. In this environment, Imran Khan is the only hope for the masses and the current political and military leaders. Given this, his name on the no-fly list is more of a strategy to benefit from his presence as it symbolizes the hope of complete collapse. of the official apparatus than a punishment. In this sweltering heat, Imran Khan must stay put and enjoy the mountains and glaciers of his country. He should be with his people at a time when Pakistan is going through one of the worst economic crises and people’s confidence in the system is at an all time low. Coming to current politics, his close aide and former Minister of Information, Fawad Chaudhry announced his resignation from the Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. This development comes the day after government pressure on the party due to the violence that occurred on May 9. Chaudhry’s decision to withdraw from the PTI is another setback for Imran Khan, following the recent departure of Shireen Mazari, the former minister for human rights, who also quit the party and vehemently condemned the actions of the supporters of the former prime minister involved in the attack and burning of sensitive defense installations across Pakistan on May 9. I unequivocally condemned the incidents of May 9, I decided to take a political break. Therefore, I have resigned from my post in the party and am parting ways with Imran Khan.Having held crucial government positions including Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minister of Science and Technology, the resignation of Chaudhry marks a blow for the PTI. . He also served as the PTI’s senior vice-president and party spokesperson, making his departure a substantial loss for Imran Khan and the party leadership. Shireen Mazari, 72, has announced her retirement from active politics after being released following her fourth arrest since May 12. She had been taken into custody after the violence of May 9. Mazari served as human rights minister from 2018 to 2022 during Imran Khan’s tenure. . In response to Khan’s arrest, PTI workers vandalized numerous military installations, including the corps commander’s house in Lahore, the Mianwali air base, and the ISI building in Faisalabad. Also, the crowd stormed the Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi for the first time. The clashes left 10 people dead, with Khan’s party saying 40 of its workers lost their lives in gunfire from security personnel. The government’s response to the violence has been persistent. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that those involved in the attacks on military installations would be tried by military courts. In contrast, those accused of attacks on civilian targets would be prosecuted under civilian laws. In addition, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has indicated that the government is considering a possible ban on the PTI following attacks by its supporters on military installations. was part of a US-led plot that targeted him for his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan. However, Imran Khan’s political future remains uncertain with the recent resignations of key party members, including Fawad Chaudhry and Shireen Mazari. The departure of prominent PTI leaders signifies the challenges Imran Khan faces and his political aspirations. Moreover, the government crackdown on the party and the repercussions of the May 9 violence worsened the already difficult circumstances for the PTI. As Imran Khan grapples with internal and external pressures, the resignations of Chaudhry and Mazari are a major setback for his party and raise questions about the future of his political career. Imran Khan now faces an uncertain political future. The departure of key allies is eroding its support base and creating doubts about its ability to maintain stability and implement its political agenda. Moreover, as the PTI experiences the departures of prominent leaders, questions arise as to the unity and coherence of the party in the future. Moreover, the resignations of Chaudhry and Mazari may also signal wider disillusionment among party members, raising concerns about the PTI’s ability to rally support and retain influence. The political landscape in Pakistan remains dynamic and unpredictable. The fallout from the May 9 violence and subsequent resignations highlights the complex challenges facing Imran Khan and his party. It remains to be seen how the PTI navigates this turbulent time and whether Imran Khan will be able to regain the trust and support of his allies and the public.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thenorthlines.com/an-isolated-imran-khan-on-no-fly-list-is-not-a-bad-news-for-the-captain/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos