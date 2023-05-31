Politics
Rishi Sunak is still haunted by Boris Johnson and Liz Truss
LONDON From the moment British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took possession of 10 Downing Street last October, he has been haunted by his predecessors: Boris Johnson, defenestrated after serial scandals, and Liz Truss, deposed after an ill-fated foray into runoff. economy.
On Thursday afternoon, Mr Sunaks’ government faces a deadline to hand over Mr Johnson’s Covid-era text messages, diaries and notebooks to a committee set up to investigate the company’s handling of the pandemic. the British. It is the latest chapter in what appears to be a never-ending account with Mr Johnson’s messy tenure.
Yet despite all the headlines that Mr Johnson’s misadventures have commanded in recent weeks, including new allegations of flouting the covid lockdown Rules is the ghost of Mr Sunaks’ short-lived predecessor, Ms Truss, who economists say should keep him awake at night.
Yields on UK government bonds soared last week to almost the levels that sent Ms Truss plummeting after just 45 days in office. Although the cause of this spike is very different from that under which Ms Truss fears inflation is deeply rooted in Britain rather than the horror of the tax cuts proposed by previous governments, the political cost for Mr. Sunak could be almost as serious, with an election looming. in the next 18 months.
Mr Johnson’s story is, to some extent, surface scum, said Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary, University of London. That’s not to say Boris Johnson’s soap opera can’t damage Sunak, he added. But what motivates voters is the deeper question of the economy.
On this point, market fluctuations are a bad omen. They signal that investors believe the Bank of England will need to raise interest rates further to rein in Britain’s stubbornly high inflation, which could tip the struggling economy into recession. Fear of rate hikes has led to nearly 800 mortgage deals being canceled, hurting people trying to buy a home.
It also increases the risk that Mr Sunak will not meet one of his cardinal commitments as Prime Minister: to halve inflation by the end of 2023. Although the inflation rate has fallen below double digits last week, at 8.7%, food prices remained surprisingly high. Britain has now moved away from Germany, France and Spain, where inflation is much lower and falling faster than economists had expected.
The sick man notion of Europe has struck again, and when it does it’s hard to get rid of, said Jonathan Powell, Prime Minister Tony Blair’s former chief of staff. Sunak continues to be taken back to the bad old days.
In Mr Johnson’s case, those bad old times include lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street in 2020 and 2021, which resulted in police fines for the Prime Minister and Mr Sunak, then Chancellor of the Exchequer .
The latest installment began when the chair of the Covid-19 inquiry, Baroness Heather Hallett, asked the Cabinet Office to hand over all communications between Mr Johnson and his fellow ministers during the pandemic, including WhatsApp messages, which have become a privileged means for civil servants. To stay in contact.
The Cabinet Office has so far been reluctant, arguing it has a responsibility to protect the privacy of ministers. He refused to hand over what he unambiguously calls irrelevant material. Ms Hallett pushed for unredacted versions of the messages, saying it is up to the inquiry committee to decide what information is relevant to its inquiry into government Covid policy.
The Cabinet Office, analysts say, is wary of setting a precedent and fears that disclosing personal exchanges could embarrass senior officials, including Mr Sunak. More than 100,000 WhatsApp messages belonging to a former health secretary, Matt Hancock, were leaked to the Daily Telegraph in February, offering an unflattering insight into how senior officials talked about the pandemic.
In a text exchange, Mr Hancock mocked Eat Out to Help Out, a scheme designed to attract people to restaurants, which was sponsored by Mr Sunak. He called it eating out to help the virus move.
In another, senior government official Simon Case warned that Mr Johnson was a wary national figure who should not announce new social distancing rules during a dark phase of the pandemic in 2020.
In a sense, this is our first WhatsApp survey, said Jill Rutter, a former civil servant who is now the UK’s senior researcher in a changing Europe, at a think tank in London. One of the problems is that the managers do things very casually on WhatsApp. They mix the personal with politics and politics.
On Wednesday evening, Mr Johnson said he had submitted a trove of text messages and other documents to the Cabinet Office, and he challenged officials to turn them over to the inquiry in unredacted form.
This further complicates the dilemma for the government, since officials had previously said they no longer had access to the material. This puts Mr. Sunak in a delicate position, as the government could face a legal challenge if he refuses to comply, which seems likely.
Mr Johnson has had a cold relationship with Mr Sunak since last July, when Mr Sunak’s resignation as chancellor paved the way for Mr Johnson’s downfall.
The former prime minister expressed his anger last week when the Cabinet Office referred fresh allegations to police that Mr Johnson had breached lockdown rules by inviting friends to his country residence, Checkers.
No one has very high expectations of Boris Johnson, Ms Rutter said, but Rishi Sunak might be worried about what might be leaked.
Given that the investigation may not be completed until 2027, the Prime Minister need not fear the information before the next election, which he must call by January 2025. But he will not have this luxury with the economy, which casts a long shadow over the future of his conservative party.
Mr Sunak, a former Goldman Sachs investment banker, managed to calm the markets after replacing Ms Truss and reversing her policy. His tax cuts at the expense of the budget have been seen as so reckless that financial analysts have taken to calling Britain’s high bond yields a silly risk premium.
Unlike the dumb risk premium, which has been driven by institutional collapse and is generally seen as incompetent, this is quite different, said Jonathan Portes, professor of economics at Kings College London. This is quite clearly due to recent inflation figures.
Where some analysts say Mr Sunak erred is in setting a strict inflation-reduction target, especially since the Bank of England, not the government, owns the levers for the TO DO. What once looked like an easy win now seems to hit and go.
The market thinks the UK has a persistent inflation problem, compared to other advanced economies, Prof Portes said.
