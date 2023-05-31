Rishi Sunak is still haunted by Boris Johnson and Liz Truss

LONDON From the moment British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took possession of 10 Downing Street last October, he has been haunted by his predecessors: Boris Johnson, defenestrated after serial scandals, and Liz Truss, deposed after an ill-fated foray into runoff. economy.

On Thursday afternoon, Mr Sunaks’ government faces a deadline to hand over Mr Johnson’s Covid-era text messages, diaries and notebooks to a committee set up to investigate the company’s handling of the pandemic. the British. It is the latest chapter in what appears to be a never-ending account with Mr Johnson’s messy tenure.

Yet despite all the headlines that Mr Johnson’s misadventures have commanded in recent weeks, including new allegations of flouting the covid lockdown Rules is the ghost of Mr Sunaks’ short-lived predecessor, Ms Truss, who economists say should keep him awake at night.

Yields on UK government bonds soared last week to almost the levels that sent Ms Truss plummeting after just 45 days in office. Although the cause of this spike is very different from that under which Ms Truss fears inflation is deeply rooted in Britain rather than the horror of the tax cuts proposed by previous governments, the political cost for Mr. Sunak could be almost as serious, with an election looming. in the next 18 months.