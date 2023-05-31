Erdoan had ‘huge’ advantages in Turkey’s election, Boston speaker says

The eyes of the world were on Turkey last weekend as the country headed to the polls to a rare second round of elections. The two presidential candidates campaigned on radically different visions of the country. The candidate who emerged victorious was the leader of Turkey for 20 years: President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, known for his extensive presidential power and his partisan positions of Islamist origin. His opponent, Kemal Kldarolu, had promised big changes, such as the restoration of democracy in Turkey and the improvement of human rights. Despite allegations of corruption and a botched response to the devastating earthquakes of a few months ago, voters have decided that President Erdoan will lead the country for another five years.

Metehan Tekinirk, a lecturer at Boston University and an expert on Turkish politics, joined All things Considered host Arun Rath to recap the election and explain what it means globally. This transcript has been slightly edited.

Arun Rat: I think many people expected that the widely criticized response to the earthquakes could cost Erdoan the election, but that is not the case. Why is that?

Metehan Tekinirk: Indeed, there was a lot of hope on the part of the opposition as the election cycle approached. We could cite a number of factors that do not necessarily have to do with the opposition and some factors that have to do with the agency, strategies and organizational aspects of the opposition.

First of all, the most obvious and important factor that can help us explain Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s victory at the polls is that the electoral scene in Turkey has been tilted towards the incumbent president and, of course, against the opposition. This is something that is quite common to what political scientists call competitive authoritarianism, that is, hybrid regimes where incumbents have intrinsic advantages.

As an example, we could talk about President Erdoan having unlimited access to state resources and state-regulated communication channels. On the other side, on the opposition side, of course, that was not the case. For example, the telecommunications agency in Turkey banned the opposition candidate from even sending text messages to citizens.

The biggest elephant in the room factor is that the incumbent party, which has been in power for 20 years, has enjoyed enormous benefits embedded with all sorts of state-regulated instruments and public funds available to finance the campaign. ‘Erdoans, so this is the most obvious and important factor.

Rat : Considering all the perks that controlled the levels of power and basically controlled the media, is it remarkable that the opposition did as well as they did and that the election was somehow close?

Tekinirk: Yes, that’s a good question. It is certainly remarkable. We must not minimize the accomplishments of the opposition. Of course, due to the economic desperation in Turkey at the moment, the botched response to the earthquake and the migration crisis, the opposition was more expected to perform better. But again, in terms of a good fight, they certainly could do it.

Rat : Do we have any idea what Erdo’s victory will mean for relations with the West? There have been tensions with the United States and Turkey’s role in NATO, especially with the war in Ukraine, is particularly important at this time.

Tekinirk: LAW. Recep Tayyip Erdoan is a very pragmatic leader who has adopted a more transactional style in foreign policy over the past decade, so it would be foolish to assume that just because his party won again, Turkey would completely sever ties with Turkey. ‘West. But a number of facts remain.

For example, we know that the Russian state and Vladimir Putin invested very heavily in an eventual victory for Erdogan; they explicitly came out in favor of Recep Tayyip Erdoan. The same could be said of a number of other countries, such as Azerbaijan. Of course, we know that the Erdoan administration has fostered growing ties with the state of Qatar. Certain agreements, notably financial, have been concluded with the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Turkey is therefore certainly more open to cooperation with these states.

But we would be foolish to expect a completely anti-Western, anti-NATO or anti-American position. Turkey will most likely continue to play the role of a somewhat balanced relationship between the West and other countries.

One thing is clear: we know that the Russian regime is perfectly satisfied with the election result, which is going to be a hot issue, especially regarding Sweden’s NATO membership.

Rat : We have a large Turkish American community in the greater Boston area. Do you have any idea of ​​the extent of the political divisions in Turkey in the expat community here? How do people tend to fall in terms of politics towards their country of origin?

Tekinirk: The foreign vote was certainly interesting to watch. The vote in European countries and cities was strongly in favor of Mr. Erdoan, and this is a long-standing trend. Looking at the United States in comparison, we saw that Kemal Kldarolu actually dominated almost every polling place in the United States. For example, if I’m not mistaken, the Boston Consulate tally was something like 83%, so a very clear dominant lead for Kemal Kldarolu.

This could partly be explained by immigration patterns from Turkey and to Europe versus Turkey and to the United States or, say, the United Kingdom, Canada or Australia. This is not necessarily surprising; those familiar with Turkish politics and these immigration trends would certainly expect the outcome to look exactly like this. That is to say a very dominant position for Mr. Erdoan in Europe and a very dominant performance for the opposition in the United States.

Expats living in the US are very invested and emotionally invested in what’s going on in their home country, of course, so I don’t expect their attention to be less, given the election outcome.