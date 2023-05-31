Trump recorded talking about a classified document he kept: CNN





Federal prosecutors obtained an audio recording of Trump admitting he had classified documents after leaving office, CNN reported. The audio notes that Trump has retained information regarding a potential attack on Iran. A recent report indicates that Special Counsel Jack Smith is nearing a decision to press charges against Trump. Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for recording!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

Federal prosecutors have obtained an audio recording of former President Donald Trump acknowledging he kept classified documents after his time in the White House, according to CNN.

CNN reporters had not listened to the recording, but the outlet cited multiple sources who said it shows Trump knowingly kept information confidential beyond his tenure as president. The classified documents detail a “potential attack on Iran,” according to CNN’s sources.

The Justice Department’s investigation into Trump’s mishandling of documents began publicly in August 2022, when FBI agents raided Trump’s home in Mar-A-Lago, Florida to discover a trove of documents , many of which were classified.

The former president has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and insisted he could keep sensitive documents from his tenure because the presidency granted him the power to “automatically” declassify the information.

In a statement shared with Insider, a Trump spokesperson said, “Leaks from radical supporters behind this political persecution are designed to inflame tensions and continue media harassment of President Trump and his supporters.

“This is just more proof that when it comes to President Trump, there is absolutely no depth they won’t sink into as they continue their witch hunt,” the spokesperson said. . “The DOJ’s continued interference in the presidential election is shameful, and this baseless investigation should stop wasting American taxpayers’ money on Democratic political goals.”

A source told CNN the discussion of the classified document was part of a longer meeting that took place in July 2021 at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The meeting has so far been a focal point of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s federal investigation, according to the outlet, and federal investigators have already questioned high-level witnesses about the Iranian document before a federal grand jury.

Sources told the outlet that several attendees at the July meeting would not have had the security clearance necessary to be aware of the discussions about the classified material.

The audio recording includes comments from Trump discussing his desire to publicly share information about the potential attack on Iran, but acknowledging that he could not declassify the information at this stage since he was no longer president. , according to CNN sources.

A recent Wall Street Journal report noted that Smith is nearing the end of his testimony and evidence-gathering phase on Trump’s handling of classified documents and is about to make a decision on whether to hire or no criminal charges against the 45th president.

Shortly after the Wall Street Journal report, Trump’s attorneys sent US Attorney General Merrick Garland a letter requesting a meeting to discuss Smith’s investigation.

Evidence that the former president knowingly discussed his possession of classified documents after his presidency could add to Trump’s long list of legal troubles as he makes another run for president.

May 31, 2023: This story has been updated to include a statement from a Trump spokesperson.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-recorded-talking-about-a-classified-document-he-kept-cnn-2023-5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos