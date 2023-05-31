Politics
Here is the democratic response to President Joko Widodo’s statement regarding the President’s meeting with the Demo Party
PALEMBANG, detiksumsel.com – The Democratic Party has been contacted by national media to seek clarification on President Joko Widodo’s statement that “Democrats often visit the Palace, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The PKS also visits the Palace, but wants the night”.
This was conveyed by President Joko Widodo during a meeting with a number of national media editors at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Since the President’s statement has become the concern of the wider community and statements relating to the Democratic Party may be misunderstood, the Democratic Party DPP should provide a response and explanation as follows:
After the news spread through various media, the Democratic Party DPP immediately gathered information to find out if there had indeed been a meeting of the Democratic Party with President Joko Widodo. We interpret that what the Democratic Party means is the leadership of the Democratic Party to meet President Joko Widodo in the Palace.
Therefore, in my capacity as the General Secretary of the Democratic Party, I seek and demand an explanation from Mr. SBY both in his capacity as the Speaker of the Upper House of the Democratic Party and as the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia . I also asked and demanded explanations from the General Chairman of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono for the same purpose, because again, it was these two personalities who both organizationally and personally made it possible to meet the President at the Palace.
Mr. SBY’s explanation on this is as follows: Firstly, in the past 3.5 years, SBY has recorded 3 meetings with President Joko Widodo. First of all, happened on October 10, 2019 at the Merdeka Palace, at noon. The meeting was initiated and invited by President Joko Widodo. Second, when Mr. SBY attended Brother Kaesang’s wedding in Solo.
The meeting took place at night, and at that time, Mr. SBY was present with AHY and his wife and EBY and his wife, to respond to an invitation which was also at night, to congratulate the marriage of the president’s son Joko Widodo. Third, Mr. SBY met President Joko Widodo in the Bali Garuda Wisnu Kencana (GWK) area on November 15, 2022, also at night as the invitation received by Mr. SBY was to attend the G20 Gala Dinner at night .
The three meetings that determine the place and time are President Joko Widodo, and Mr. SBY respects President Joko Widodo as the Head of State, who currently holds the mandate. This means that the initiative for the three meetings came from President Joko Widodo. It was not Mr. SBY’s initiative and even less to ask the time at night.
The explanation of the General Chairman of the Democratic Party AHY is as follows: First In the past 3.5 years, the General Chairman of AHY has only met with President Joko Widodo once on March 9, 2021 (he about 2 years ago). The meeting was at the request of the palace and the place chosen was the palace of Bogor, and the agreed time was at night. Thus, the time of the meeting that night was also not at the request of the General Chairman of the Democratic Party AHY. However, just as Mr. SBY’s attitude respects President Joko Widodo as Head of State, so does the attitude of the General President of AHY.
Secondly, in fact, the Palace said that President Joko Widodo wanted to meet Mr. SBY in order to clarify what President Moeldoko’s Chief of Staff had done regarding his decision to take over the legitimate leadership of the Democratic Party. . At that time, Mr. SBY replied that the most appropriate person to listen to President Joko Widodo’s explanations was the President General of AHY. In short, AHY was invited to go to Bogor Palace on March 9, 2021 in the evening.
In a meeting with AHY at Bogor Palace that night, President Joko Widodo, accompanied by Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, explained that he knew nothing about what KSP Moeldoko was doing to gain control of the Democratic Party. It was the recognition of President Joko Widodo transmitted to the General President of the AHY.
The four meetings between President Joko Widodo and the personalities of the Democratic Party, Mr. SBY and Ketum AHY, took place 2-3 years ago. These meetings were not what the public often describes as political meetings that President Joko Widodo usually holds with political parties supporting the government.
With this explanation, it is hoped that the media and the general public will understand the true nature of the problem and will not be prejudiced against the Democratic Party as if the Democratic Party is also looking for a way to meet President Joko Widodo and ask him for an evening. If we don’t clarify, the Democratic Party could be accused of “hunting”, which we have never done.
If there is a difference of opinion with the Palace, we, the Democratic Party, including Mr. SBY and Ketum AHY, are ready to be “confronted” with both President Joko Widodo and his aides. It is very important for the truth to be maintained in this country that we love.
Thus, the Democratic Party’s response and explanation to President Joko Widodo’s statement we have set out above, which is currently a concern of the wider community. (ril)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.detiksumsel.com/politik/9748973360/begini-respons-demokrat-terhadap-pernyataan-presiden-joko-widodo-tentang-pertemuan-presiden-dengan-partai-demo
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nigeria matters to the world China promises increased economic cooperation
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 99th edition of Mann ki Baat is also available in Braille
- Here is the democratic response to President Joko Widodo’s statement regarding the President’s meeting with the Demo Party
- US Supreme Court end-of-term rulings could transform key areas of public life | American News
- WonderRoad Music Festival daily lineup, published schedule
- No. 3 Womens Golf’s Murphy named WGCA Central Region Coach of the Year
- WOMEN’S GOLF DAY TAKES THE VIEW AT THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE
- Salesforce sees lowest quarterly revenue growth since 2010
- Characteristic wrinkles in the human brain help control how the brain works
- Trump recorded talking about a classified document he kept: CNN
- Review: ‘Ted Lasso’ Ends Heartwarmingly With a Perfect ‘Pitch’ Finale
- Fiber Internet in San Francisco | Google Fiber Webpass