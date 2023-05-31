Ron DeSantis slowly begins to attack Trump





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign in Iowa on Tuesday with some mild attacks on former President Donald Trump, whom he has so far been reluctant to publicly criticize.

DeSantis trails Trump in the polls by about 30 percentage points on average, and it’s questionable whether he can run a campaign that feels distinct from MAGA but still has enough mainstream appeal to succeed. It’s not an easy task to accomplish without extinguishing a Republican base that still approves of Trump, but DeSantis seems to recognize that he will have to go on the offensive somewhat. On Tuesday, he did so without ever mentioning Trump by name.

DeSantis has clashed with Trump on abortion and Covid-19 policy as he seeks to present himself directly to former presidents on these issues. In his speech at an evangelical church outside Des Moines, DeSantis touted his signing of a six-week abortion ban in Florida, a measure some GOP donors fear will condemn him during a general election and which Trump called too harsh. And he hit back at the recent assertion by former presidents that New York has handled the pandemic better than Florida.

I could count the number of Republicans in this country on my hands who would rather have lived in New York under Cuomo than lived in Florida in our Liberty Zone, DeSantis said in his speech. Shit, his whole family moved to Florida under my governorship, are you kidding me? he added of Trump, who calls Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach home.

DeSantis also indirectly threw shade at Trump’s explosive leadership style, which he contrasted with his own successful efforts to advance conservative priorities in Florida this legislative session. Ultimately, leadership isn’t about entertainment, it’s not about building a brand, it’s not about signaling virtue. It’s about results, DeSantis said.

But unlike Trump, who is already waging a smear campaign against DeSantis, the Florida governor has largely avoided personal attacks on his opponent. That’s because DeSantis is walking a tightrope: He has to run to Trump’s right to have a chance of winning the nomination, but can’t alienate Trump supporters so much that they oppose him or stay home. them in general elections. But by running to Trump’s right, he also risks losing moderate or independent Republicans in a general election.

Anything is possible, but DeSantis doing what he has to do to stand a chance of winning the nomination and surviving the resulting fallout in the general election is highly unlikely, said Mac Stipanovich, a former Florida Republican consultant who has voted for Joe Biden in 2020. .

DeSantiss flutters in the Republican primary

DeSantis, once a Trump protege, faces the challenge of consolidating enough support behind him to challenge former presidents’ historically high voting margin on DeSantis.

It involves winning over both the GOP faction that never thought Trump was fit for election and the majority of Republican voters who are what former DeSantis pollster Whit Ayres calls Maybe Trump voters. . DeSantis has to admit he won’t win over Always Trump voters, who make up about a third of the party, Ayres said.

The key for anyone challenging Trump will be to shore up that Maybe Trump faction of the party and maybe pick up some of the Never Trumpers, Ayres said. But no candidate will be able to penetrate the Always Trump third of the party. They have already decided who they are going to vote for and they are not interested in anyone else.

That’s why DeSantis perhaps can’t afford to be too critical of Trump, and trying to beat the former president at his own game, name-calling and personal defamation, for example, is probably a losing proposition. Everyone who engages Donald Trump in a very personal mud fight ends up losing because he’s the all-time champion of the vicious personal attack, Ayres said.

But DeSantis can stand out on politics and his viability as a candidate. Ayres said DeSantis would also be wise to point out the baggage Trump brings. That might not include Trump’s indictment in New York, which many Republican voters viewed as a politically motivated attack by a Democratic district attorney, giving the former president a bump in the polls. But there could be more criminal charges and legal issues to come.

The key is to contrast with [Trump] on where he’s most vulnerable, how much baggage he’s carrying, and his potential for loss to Joe Biden or whoever the Democrats propose in 2024, Ayres said.

