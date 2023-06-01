The former president proposes a one-year party to commemorate 250 years of independence.





A birthday celebration for the nation is the type of event that can be described as quintessential Trump: heavy on patriotic themes and state planning. It’s been on his radar for a while. In his first address to the Joint Session of Congress, Trump noted that in nine years the United States will celebrate the 250th anniversary of our founding 250 years since the day we declared our independence. Trump also established a 1776 commission in the White House to better enable a rising generation to understand the history and principles of the founding of the United States in 1776.

For the current incarnation of the idea, Trump is proposing the creation of a task force on the first day of his presidency to work with state and local governments to ensure not just a day of celebration, but an entire year. of festivities across the country starting on Memorial Day 2025 until July 4, 2026.

The biggest part of Trump’s year-round party plans is a massive fair like a modern world’s fair featuring every state. Trump suggests the event could take place at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, an obvious suggestion that appears designed to appeal to voters in the caucus’ first state.

I will work with all 50 governors, Republicans and Democrats, to create the Great American State Fair, a unique year-long exhibit featuring pavilions from all 50 states. It will be something. The Great American State Fair will showcase the glory of every state in the Union, promote pride in our history and present innovative visions for the future of the Americas, Trump said in the video.

I hope the amazing people of Iowa will work with my administration to open the legendary Iowa State Fairgrounds to host the Great American State Fair and welcome millions and millions of visitors from world in the heart of America for this special-time festival, Trump said. Together we will build it, and they will come.

It’s not entirely clear how the country might fill 365 days of celebration, although Trump has some ideas. He proposed Patriot Games for high school athletes and called for the revival of his National Garden of American Heroes project, which was part of an executive order he signed before leaving the White House. However, Trump’s garden never received funding or was dedicated after President Joe Biden scrapped his plans early in his term.

In 1976, President Gerald Ford presided over the 200th anniversary of Americas independence and a year-long bicentennial celebration that included an American Freedom Train that traveled across the continental United States, boat parades of tall ships and an American Bicentennial Parade with special guests that included Queen Elizabeth.

Trump also offered to invite dignitaries from around the world to the celebration.

The tourism industry in the Americas should prepare because a lot of people were coming. It will be a banner year, Trump said in the video.

