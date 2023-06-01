Imran Khan sends PKR 10 billion defamation notice to doctor who said he was a drug addict





Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chairman of PTI Imran Khan has sent a notice of PKR 10 billion to Dr Rizwan Taj, the doctor who heads the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) medical council who has prepared and published the former Prime Minister’s medical report after his arrest.

The decision came a day after Khan sent a libel notice to Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel for making ‘false’ statements about his health,

The notice said the information shared in the report, about Imran’s tests carried out after his arrest on May 9, was “false, untrue, baseless and defamatory in nature”.

He asked Dr Taj to pay PKR 10 billion for “deliberate and malicious representations by preparing a fabricated and false medical report of the client”.

He warned that failure to do the above within 14 days will result in legal action being taken against the doctor, possibly including prosecution under the Libel Ordinance 2002, criminal prosecution and filing a complaint against him before the Medical and Dental Council of Pakistan and other relevant bodies. forums.

“Shameful press conference by Federal Minister of Health Abdul Qadir Patel. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf decision to take legal action against Minister of Health and his aides. President Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan has approved the bringing to justice of Abdul Qadir Patel, the NAB, the Ministry of Health and the doctors at Pims Hospital.

President Tehreek-e-Insaf’s legal team under the leadership of lawyer Abuzar Salman Niazi has started preparations. Abdul Qadir Patel’s embarrassing press conference and baseless accusations will be dealt with under other laws including defamation,” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf wrote on Twitter earlier this week.

Last Friday, Pakistani Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel, citing details of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s medical report, said it indicated excessive alcohol consumption, no information on a broken leg and unstable mental health, Geo News reported.

Patel was briefing reporters in Karachi on the former prime minister’s medical report after undergoing an examination at PIMS Hospital following his May 9 arrest. At the start of the press conference, the Minister of Health, before sharing details of the report, said it was a “public act”.

He said the report did not contain any details about the broken foot, which Khan claimed to have suffered as a result of the November 3 assassination attempt.

“He [Imran Khan] had a cast on his foot for about five to six months, however, the medical report did not indicate any fractures,” he added. The minister said Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s urine sample was also taken. He said the initial report showed toxic elements and excessive alcohol and cocaine use, Geo News reported.

Geo News is one of the leading news houses in Pakistan with online and TV presence. Pakistan’s health minister further said that the report also mentioned Khan’s mental health, that his actions and body language are “not those of a fit man”.

“The report indicates that a person with stable mental health does not make these kinds of gestures,” he said. “I also used to say that the mental state of Imran Khan is not good,” Patel said, adding that the PTI leader has ended political decency, political tolerance and respecting others.

With contributions from agencies

