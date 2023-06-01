Politics
The challenges facing Erdogan’s new cabinet – Middle East Monitor
After a tight first round, Erdogan of Turkiye emerged victorious in the presidential election last Sunday. After overcoming the greatest political challenges ever, with a coalition made up of six opposition parties, he hopes his third term will further tighten his grip on power. Opponents expressed dismay as the poll results clearly reflected deep political divisions in the country. Although Erdogan was re-elected with a comfortable majority in parliament, the next five years will be a watershed moment for the president as he continues to grapple with a wide range of issues, such as the economy which has declined over the past last years.
Along the same lines, on this economic issue, many pundits expect a return to economic orthodoxy, where he should give the Central Bank a say in the future. The president must urgently rebuild entire cities devastated by the earthquake, which will cost 100 billion dollars. It will have to build bridges with the United States and the EU to achieve this.
Erdogan’s ties with the international community have been strained in recent years, but he gives indications that he is ready to mend the barriers, especially after confirming that he wants stronger relations with the West. in exchange for increased financial support to repair the economy and rebuild cities devastated by the earthquake. President Erdogan has told his people that he is now eager to unite everyone who voted for him or voted for the opposition. We’ll have to wait and see if he’ll be able to deliver on all those promises.
READ: Turkish president receives over 100 congratulatory messages on re-election
Let’s take a closer look at the challenges President Erdogan faces as he begins his new term. Turkiye’s economy is in crisis, with its residents struggling with a high cost of living. The Turkish lira has lost almost 340% against the US dollar, from 3 lira to 20 lira in the five years of the president’s last term, and inflation is over 50%. The pound weakened a further 1% earlier this week to 20.31 to the dollar. Critics blame Erdogan for refusing to raise interest rates. Turkey’s president made a bizarre move by lowering the interest rate as inflation remained at high levels. This is the opposite of what the IMF usually urges governments to do, which is to raise interest rates before stopping inflation. Its philosophy on applying low interest rates is to allow people who borrow money from banks to make ends meet and investors to find low interest rates.
On another level, the president also faces the enormous task of uniting a deeply polarized nation. Although Erdogan extended his rule for 20 years after beating his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu by 52% to 48%, the opposition criticized Erdogan’s government for its stance on Syrian refugees. They claim there is no clear plan to solve the immigration problem. On the other hand, Erdogan accused his rival of siding with the PKK fighters whom his party regards as terrorists. Meanwhile, millions of people in southwestern Turkey are still living in makeshift homes after the devastating earthquakes in February. Erdogan promised to prioritize reconstruction in these areas.
” data-media-file=”https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/IMG_7031-scaled.jpg?resize=500%2C333&quality=85&strip= all&zoom=1&ssl=1″ data-large-file=”https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/IMG_7031-scaled.jpg?resize=933%2C622&quality =85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1″ decoding=”async” class=”size-medium wp-image-640601″ src=”https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads /2023 /05/IMG_7031.jpg?resize=500%2C333&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1″ alt=”Erdogan Wins 2023 Turkish Presidential Election – Cartoon [Sabaaneh/Middle East Monitor]”width=”500″ height=”333″ srcset=”https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/IMG_7031-scaled.jpg?resize=500% 2C333&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1500w, https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/IMG_7031-scaled.jpg?resize=1200%2C800&quality=85&strip =all&zoom=1&ssl=1 1200w, https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/IMG_7031-scaled.jpg?zoom=1&resize=500%2C333&quality=85&strip= all&ssl=1 1000w, https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/IMG_7031-scaled.jpg?zoom=1&resize=500%2C333&quality=85&strip=all&ssl=1 1500w” sizes=”(max width: 500px) 100vw, 500px” data-recalc-dims=”1″/>
Now, with Erdogan’s victory, Turkiye’s foreign policy is also in the spotlight. NATO members hope that Ankara will allow Sweden to enter the military alliance. Turkiye has blocked Sweden’s candidacy and says the country has failed to meet all of Turkiye’s demands. Turkey is described as the bridge between Europe and the Middle East, but its relationship with Russia has destabilized Western powers. Significantly, while it has retained close ties with Moscow, it also provides military aid to Ukraine. Turkey’s foreign policy over the years has expanded its global influence. He intervened militarily across the Middle East, Africa and Europe. Last year, Ankara helped broker a deal that ended Russia’s blockade of grain supplies to Ukraine. Erdogan’s new term promises a diplomatic rearrangement as Turkey seeks to mend strained ties with the Arab world, particularly Syria and Egypt, as well as with NATO allies including Greece neighbor and the United States. Relations with Europe should improve with the end of the electoral period. It will depend on the extent to which Erdogan tempers his nationalist stance and becomes more liberal and pragmatic in international relations. A good indicator would be seen if Turkey gives the green light to Sweden’s membership at the next NATO summit.
READ: Calls on Israel to restore ‘fragile’ relations with Turkey after Erdogan victory
In summary, the newly elected government has two main challenges. The first is to flatten the inflation curve and balance the trade deficit becauseTurkey exported $250 billion last year, and imported more than 360 billion dollars, there is a deficit of 110 dollars. The second major challenge is to forge links between local Turks and asylum seekers or immigrants. In order to bridge the gap between the two camps, wealthy immigrants should make more efforts to obtain a Turkish passport and asylum seekers should assimilate more into society by learning the Turkish language and entering the labor market. work. If Erdogan succeeds in solving these problems, Turkey will undoubtedly have a bright future, especially with the talents of its huge young population unlike the aging population of Europe.
The opinions expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20230531-the-challenges-facing-erdogans-new-cabinet/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Young Chinese cannot find jobs. Xi Jinping says to eat bitterness.
- The challenges facing Erdogan’s new cabinet – Middle East Monitor
- Boris Johnson is ‘too talented and influential to be stuck in no man’s land’ YOUR OPINION | Politics | News
- Reviews | The “America First” reasons why the United States should support Ukraine
- Arts and entertainment in the region | Entertainment News
- Preview: Djokovic, Alcaraz start action second round | ATP tour
- Fashion startup By Rotation wants to help you rent out your wardrobe
- Stock market today: Wall Street slips as stocks tumble worldwide
- Google is developing a new pixel to compete with Samsung and Motorola
- Genomic profiling, treatment patterns are associated with differential prostate cancer outcomes
- Imran Khan sends PKR 10 billion defamation notice to doctor who said he was a drug addict
- The former president proposes a one-year party to commemorate 250 years of independence.