The challenges facing Erdogan’s new cabinet – Middle East Monitor





After a tight first round, Erdogan of Turkiye emerged victorious in the presidential election last Sunday. After overcoming the greatest political challenges ever, with a coalition made up of six opposition parties, he hopes his third term will further tighten his grip on power. Opponents expressed dismay as the poll results clearly reflected deep political divisions in the country. Although Erdogan was re-elected with a comfortable majority in parliament, the next five years will be a watershed moment for the president as he continues to grapple with a wide range of issues, such as the economy which has declined over the past last years. Along the same lines, on this economic issue, many pundits expect a return to economic orthodoxy, where he should give the Central Bank a say in the future. The president must urgently rebuild entire cities devastated by the earthquake, which will cost 100 billion dollars. It will have to build bridges with the United States and the EU to achieve this. Erdogan's ties with the international community have been strained in recent years, but he gives indications that he is ready to mend the barriers, especially after confirming that he wants stronger relations with the West. in exchange for increased financial support to repair the economy and rebuild cities devastated by the earthquake. President Erdogan has told his people that he is now eager to unite everyone who voted for him or voted for the opposition. We'll have to wait and see if he'll be able to deliver on all those promises. READ: Turkish president receives over 100 congratulatory messages on re-election Let's take a closer look at the challenges President Erdogan faces as he begins his new term. Turkiye's economy is in crisis, with its residents struggling with a high cost of living. The Turkish lira has lost almost 340% against the US dollar, from 3 lira to 20 lira in the five years of the president's last term, and inflation is over 50%. The pound weakened a further 1% earlier this week to 20.31 to the dollar. Critics blame Erdogan for refusing to raise interest rates. Turkey's president made a bizarre move by lowering the interest rate as inflation remained at high levels. This is the opposite of what the IMF usually urges governments to do, which is to raise interest rates before stopping inflation. Its philosophy on applying low interest rates is to allow people who borrow money from banks to make ends meet and investors to find low interest rates. On another level, the president also faces the enormous task of uniting a deeply polarized nation. Although Erdogan extended his rule for 20 years after beating his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu by 52% to 48%, the opposition criticized Erdogan's government for its stance on Syrian refugees. They claim there is no clear plan to solve the immigration problem. On the other hand, Erdogan accused his rival of siding with the PKK fighters whom his party regards as terrorists. Meanwhile, millions of people in southwestern Turkey are still living in makeshift homes after the devastating earthquakes in February. Erdogan promised to prioritize reconstruction in these areas.

Now, with Erdogan’s victory, Turkiye’s foreign policy is also in the spotlight. NATO members hope that Ankara will allow Sweden to enter the military alliance. Turkiye has blocked Sweden’s candidacy and says the country has failed to meet all of Turkiye’s demands. Turkey is described as the bridge between Europe and the Middle East, but its relationship with Russia has destabilized Western powers. Significantly, while it has retained close ties with Moscow, it also provides military aid to Ukraine. Turkey’s foreign policy over the years has expanded its global influence. He intervened militarily across the Middle East, Africa and Europe. Last year, Ankara helped broker a deal that ended Russia’s blockade of grain supplies to Ukraine. Erdogan’s new term promises a diplomatic rearrangement as Turkey seeks to mend strained ties with the Arab world, particularly Syria and Egypt, as well as with NATO allies including Greece neighbor and the United States. Relations with Europe should improve with the end of the electoral period. It will depend on the extent to which Erdogan tempers his nationalist stance and becomes more liberal and pragmatic in international relations. A good indicator would be seen if Turkey gives the green light to Sweden’s membership at the next NATO summit.

In summary, the newly elected government has two main challenges. The first is to flatten the inflation curve and balance the trade deficit becauseTurkey exported $250 billion last year, and imported more than 360 billion dollars, there is a deficit of 110 dollars. The second major challenge is to forge links between local Turks and asylum seekers or immigrants. In order to bridge the gap between the two camps, wealthy immigrants should make more efforts to obtain a Turkish passport and asylum seekers should assimilate more into society by learning the Turkish language and entering the labor market. work. If Erdogan succeeds in solving these problems, Turkey will undoubtedly have a bright future, especially with the talents of its huge young population unlike the aging population of Europe.

