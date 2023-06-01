Politics
Young Chinese cannot find jobs. Xi Jinping says to eat bitterness.
Written by Li Yuan
Gloria Li is desperate for a job. Graduating in June with a master’s degree in graphic design, she began looking last fall, hoping to find an entry-level position that pays around $1,000 a month in a major city in central La China. The few offers she has received are paid internships between $200 and $300 a month, with no benefits.
For two days in May, she messaged over 200 recruiters and sent her CV to 32 companies and arranged exactly two interviews. She said she would accept any offer, including sales, that she was previously hesitant to consider.
A decade ago, China was prosperous and full of opportunity, she said in a phone interview. Now, even though I want to look for opportunities, I don’t know which way to turn.
Young Chinese face record unemployment as the country’s recovery from the pandemic falters. They struggle professionally and emotionally. Yet the Communist Party and the country’s supreme leader, Xi Jinping, tell them to stop thinking they are above manual labor or move to the countryside. They should learn to eat bitterness, Xi asked, using a colloquialism that means enduring hardship.
Many young Chinese people don’t buy it. They argue that they studied hard to get a college degree or higher, only to find a shrinking job market, a shrinking pay scale and longer work hours. Now the government is telling them to bear the hardships. But why?
Asking us to eat bitterness is like a deception, a way of hoping that we will devote ourselves unconditionally and take on tasks that they themselves do not want to do, Li said.
People like Li have been lectured by their parents and teachers on the virtues of difficulty. Now they hear it from the Head of State.
The countless success stories in life demonstrate that in his youth, choosing to eat bitterness is also choosing to reap fruit, Xi said in a front-page article of the official People’s Daily on the occasion. of Youth Day in May.
The article, on Xi’s expectations of the younger generation, mentioned bitterness five times. He also repeatedly urged young people to seek out self-inflicted hardship, using his own experience working in the countryside during the Cultural Revolution.
A record 11.6 million university graduates are entering the job market this year and 1 in 5 young people are unemployed. Chinese leaders hope to persuade a generation that grew up amid mostly rising prosperity to accept a different reality.
The youth unemployment rate is a statistic the Chinese Communist Party takes seriously because it believes that idle youth could threaten its power. Mao Zedong sent more than 16 million urban youths, including Xi, to work in the countryside during the Cultural Revolution.
The return of these unemployed young people to the cities after the Cultural Revolution partly forced the party to embrace self-employment or jobs outside the state-planned economy.
Today, the party’s propaganda machine tells stories of young people making a decent living by delivering meals, recycling garbage, setting up food stalls, fishing and farming. It’s a form of official gaslighting, trying to deflect responsibility from the government for its crushing policies on the economy like the crackdown on the private sector, the imposition of unnecessarily harsh Covid restrictions and the isolation of trading partners from China.
Many people suffer emotionally. A young woman from Shanghai named Zhang, who earned a master’s degree in urban planning last year, sent in 130 resumes and got no job offers and only a handful of interviews. Living in a 100 square foot room in a three-bedroom apartment, she barely manages on a monthly income of less than $700 as a part-time tutor.
At my emotional low point, I wish I was a robot, she said. I told myself that if I didn’t have emotions, I wouldn’t feel helpless, helpless and disappointed. I could continue to send resumes.
But she realized she shouldn’t be too hard on herself. The problems are bigger than her. She doesn’t buy into the talk of eating bitterness.
To ask us to endure hardship is to try to distract from sluggish economic growth and dwindling job opportunities, said Zhang, who like most interviewees wanted to be identified only by his surname for security reasons. A few others want to be identified only with their English names.
Party messaging is effective with some people. Guo, a data analyst in Shanghai who has been unemployed since last summer, said he did not want to blame his unemployment on the pandemic or the Communist Party. He blames his own lack of luck and ability.
He canceled his online games and music subscriptions. To make ends meet, he delivered meals last December, working 11-12 hour days. In the end, he was making just over $700 a month. He quit because the job was too physically exhausting.
In other words, he failed to eat bitterness.
Xi’s instruction to move to the countryside is also out of touch with young people, as well as with Chinese reality. In December, he told officials to systematically guide university graduates to rural areas. A few weeks ago on Youth Day, he replied to a letter from a group of agricultural students working in rural areas, praising them for trying to inflict hardship on themselves. The letter, also published on the front page of the People’s Daily, sparked discussions on whether Xi would launch a Maoist-style campaign to send urban youths to the countryside.
Such a policy would destroy the Chinese dream of social advancement dear to many young people and their parents.
Wang, a former advertising executive in Kunming, southwest China, has been unemployed since December 2021 after the pandemic hit his industry hard. He told his parents, both farmers, about returning to their village and starting a pig farm. He said they were fiercely opposed to the idea. They said they spent a lot of money on my education so I wouldn’t become a farmer, he said.
In the hierarchical Chinese society, manual trades are despised. Agriculture ranks even lower due to the huge wealth gap between cities and rural areas. Women wouldn’t consider becoming my girlfriends if they knew I was delivering meals, Wang said. He would fare even worse in the marriage market if he became a farmer.
