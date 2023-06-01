Donald Trump’s legal team and Manhattan prosecutors argue over where he will stand trial





NEW YORK (AP) Ten months before Donald Trump faces trial in his landmark New York criminal case, Manhattan prosecutors are turning the former president’s words against him in a tussle over precisely where he will stand trial.

Trump’s lawyers have spent weeks seeking to have the silent money case sent to federal court. The Manhattan District Attorneys Office responded Tuesday that the case should remain in state court where it originated, citing old tweets from Trump that they say undermine his attorneys’ jurisdictional challenge.

Trump, a Republican, pleaded not guilty in state court last month to 34 counts of falsifying business records related to money paid to his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, for orchestrating silent payments during of the 2016 campaign to bury extramarital sex allegations.

Prosecutors allege that Trumps company, the Trump Organization, falsely recorded the Cohen payments as being for a legal warrant that did not exist.

Trump, the leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination for years to come, is set to stand trial in state court on March 25, 2024, amid primary heats.

Trump’s lawyers argue he can’t be tried in state court because some of the alleged acts happened in 2017 while he was president, including checks he allegedly wrote while he was president. sat in the Oval Office. They argue the case belongs in federal court because it involves important federal issues, including alleged violations of federal election law.

The DA’s office, in its response, pointed to tweets from 2018 in which Trump said he was paying Cohen a monthly retainer and that Cohen was being reimbursed for a $130,000 private deal the attorney made with the attorney. porn actor Stormy Daniels to stop him from talking about an alleged affair.

Trump tweeted that the payments had nothing to do with his campaign. Prosecutors also cited a statement in which Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney at the time, said Daniels’ payment was made to resolve a personal and false allegation to protect Trump’s family.

Ultimately, it will be Manhattan federal judge Alvin Hellerstein who decides whether to take control of the case or keep it in state court. likely after the two sides argued during a hearing on the matter on June 27.

Such transfer requests are rarely granted, although Trumps is unprecedented as he is the first ex-president charged with a crime. In the meantime, the case will continue in state court.

Matthew Colangelo, lead counsel for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, urged Hellerstein to keep the case as is, saying in court papers Tuesday that Trump’s lawyers had failed to meet a high legal bar.

Trump’s lawyers argue he should be tried in federal court because, as commander-in-chief, he was a federal officer. Colangelo argued that Trump’s legal team had failed to meet any of the three grounds for moving the case to that standard and questioned whether that would even apply to Trump.

Over the years, he wrote, the courts have debated whether the statutory definition of federal officer applies to a president or only to other members of government.

Trump’s charges related to efforts to cover up criminal behavior that largely occurred before his inauguration, Colangelo wrote. That includes alleged violations of New York laws governing record keeping in private company statutes that have no federal equivalent, he added.

Trump’s alleged criminal conduct had no connection to his official duties and responsibilities, but rather stemmed from his unofficial actions related to his private businesses and pre-election conduct, Colangelo wrote in a 40-page filing.

The inability of Trump’s legal teams to connect his conduct to his official duties negates any potential defenses he might raise, such as presidential immunity, Colangelo wrote.

In addition to public statements by Trump and Giulianis, prosecutors on Tuesday cited secret grand jury documents, including unspecified exhibits, a court order and a document obtained by a grand jury subpoena. This evidence was filed under seal.

The Manhattan state and federal courthouses are only a block away from each other, but the location of Trump’s trial could impact how it goes.

The Manhattan DAs office, which conducts most of its cases in state court, would still sue both ways, but Trump could gain an advantage in federal court with a larger and more politically diverse jury pool drawn from the suburbs of New York in addition to heavily Democratic Manhattan.

Manhattan federal prosecutors previously investigated and charged only Cohen, who pleaded guilty to violating federal campaign finance law in connection with silent payments and is a key witness in the state’s case against Trump.

Trump sued Cohen last month, accusing him of seriously damaging his reputation for speaking publicly about the payments.

Cohens’ attorney, Lanny Davis, accused Trump of using and abusing the justice system as a form of harassment and intimidation and said the lawsuit would not discourage Cohens’ cooperation with prosecutors.

