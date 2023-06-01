Narendra Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AmitShah and JP Nadda to address rallies in Bengal





Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Chairman JP Nadda will each address a rally in Bengal in June as part of elaborate celebrations to mark the completion of Narendra’s nine years Modi in power at the Center, Sukanta Majumdar, the party’s state leader, said on Wednesday. “We have proposed a public meeting each in North, Central and South Bengal. The Honorable Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and the Leader of our party will speak at these rallies” , Majumdar said at a press conference at the BJP office in Salt Lake. Modi is expected to address a rally in Calcutta, while Shah may travel to North Bengal for the meeting, sources said. The MP for Balurghat said the rallies would be among 51 meetings the BJP was planning across the country to celebrate Modi’s nine years in office and that the three leaders were likely to visit other states as well. However, these meetings take on more significance in the case of Bengal as the panchayat polls are expected to be announced soon in the state. The BJP believes a series of events it has planned, along with the presence of the three main leaders, will help the party perform well in the upcoming rural and Lok Sabha polls. The BJP has drawn up a plan to hold 1,000 meetings across the state to highlight the achievements of the Modi government. These meetings will be held at the mandal level of the party. A mandal is an organizational unit of the BJP which comprises several cabins. Majumdar said that while the main purpose of the meetings would be to spread the word in favor of the Modi government, the alleged corruption in the Congress dispensation of Trinamul in the state would also be exposed. “These 1,000 meetings are planned especially for our state. This is not a national agenda. One of the reasons we are doing this is the ensuing rural elections,” Majumdar said, adding that his party intended to hold a mandal-level meeting in each of 294 assembly segments by the end of June. The BJP has over 1,300 mandals in the state. “These meetings will be addressed by heads of state, including opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari and national vice president Dilip Ghosh,” Majumdar said.

