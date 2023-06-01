Boris Johnson’s ‘missing WhatsApp messages’ handed over to Cabinet Office | UK News





Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo: Tejas Sandhu/SOPA Images/Shutter) Boris Johnson has handed over unredacted Whatsapp messages and notebooks to the Cabinet Office, and called for their urgent disclosure to the Covid inquiry. A previous deadline set for Tuesday by the inquiry was extended yesterday, with the government having until 4 p.m. Thursday to hand over the material. A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said all requested documents had been handed over to the Cabinet Office and should be disclosed to the chair of the inquiry, Baroness Hallett. Ministers had previously stated in no uncertain terms that irrelevant information should not be published. All of Boris Johnson’s material, including WhatsApps and notebooks requested by the Covid inquiry, has been handed over to the Cabinet Office in full and in unredacted form, the former Prime Minister spokesman said today minister. Mr Johnson is urging the Cabinet Office to release it urgently to the inquiry. The Cabinet Office had access to this material for several months. Mr Johnson would immediately disclose it directly to the inquiry if asked. While Mr Johnson understands the Government’s position and does not seek to contradict it, he is perfectly happy that the Inquiry has access to this information in the form required. Conversations between Mr Johnson and Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty were included in the inquiry request (Picture: PA) He added: Mr Johnson has co-operated fully with the investigation since the start of this process and continues to do so. Indeed, he established the inquiry. He looks forward to continuing to assist the investigation in its important work. The messages will include correspondence with government figures, including then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak. If Whitehall officials refuse to comply with the request to hand them over with the notebooks, it could lead to a court battle. Some fear setting a precedent by turning over all requested documents in unredacted form, rather than deciding which documents are relevant and should be submitted to the investigation. Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride previously told Sky News that we absolutely intend to continue to be absolutely transparent and candid and that the government has already provided 55,000 documents, eight witness statements and statements corporate witnesses. More: corona virus

As attention focused on the missing messages yesterday, former head of the civil service, Lord Kerslake, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: privacy. I must say that I think they are misguided on this situation. I actually think it would set a useful precedent if Lady Hallett won this fight over information. But a Downing Street spokesman categorically denied the cover-up claim, saying: No. We want to learn from the actions of the state during the pandemic, we want this to be done with rigor and candor. Contact our press team by emailing us at [email protected]. For more stories like this, check out our news page. Get breaking news, wellness stories, analysis and more

