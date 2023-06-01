Politics
What Erdogan’s victory means for the United States and its allies
Say what you want about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but the man keeps winning elections. Last weekend, the Turkish president defeated his challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, in the second round of voting by about 5 percentage points, Erdogan’s closest race in some time. With his latest victory, Erdogan retains his status as Turkey’s longest-serving head of state and continues his winning streak in 11 elections, to be exact.
As expected, Turkey watchers are now trying to discern what awaits Erdogan’s third decade in power. The overall prognosis appears to be a continued tightening of his authoritarian grip. While the presidential elections were free and fair and saw an extraordinarily high turnout, there is no doubting Erdogan’s strongman tactics. The political opposition saw the election as perhaps the last chance to get Turkey’s democracy back on track after two decades in which Erdogan stifled dissent, co-opted Turkish media and divided Turkish society to improve his electoral chances. There is no sign that Erdogan is even remotely graceful in victory; he taunted his opponents during his victory speech.
In terms of Turkish foreign policy, it is hard not to believe that the United States and Europe were not privately dreaming of Erdogan’s defeat. The Turkish president is an intense nationalist with an independent streak, and his policy of maintaining balance between the West and Russia continues to be a source of consternation. Just because Turkey is a former NATO ally does not mean that Turkish foreign policy will align with NATO 100% of the time. Turkey, after all, finds itself in a unique geopolitical position, with its struggling economy tied to Europe but also increasingly dependent on Russian energy sources.
Erdogan’s vision as an inherently anti-Western nationalist is strong given his rhetoric, which can border on conspiratorial (remember his protests that Washington was a supporter of the 2016 coup attempt against him?). In reality, however, Erdogan is not so much anti-Western as he is pro-Turkey. His policies will reflect what he believes serves the best interests of the Turkish state. Given that Erdogan is deeply committed to transforming Turkey into a power of global influence, his policies will often irritate those in Washington and Europe who think Erdogan should be a follower on big issues that affect European security.
Even so, Erdogan cannot afford to alienate the West as a whole. Turkish economy is a dumpster: Inflation is greater than 40% (he reached 80% last fall), read it has lost value to the dollar over the past year, and the country is trying to rebuild after a horrific earthquake even as it continues to host nearly 4 million Syrian refugees. Trade with the European Union represented about a quarter of the turkeys entire GDP.
So we’re likely to see a continuation of the foreign policy balancing exercise that Erdogan nearly perfected during his tenure. This means leveraging Turkish power to secure concrete concessions, preserving as many foreign relations as possible to maximize Turkey’s flexibility, and occasionally throwing a bone in the West to remind its NATO allies that it can still be useful.
For NATO, the immediate item in the inbox is Sweden’s membership, which Erdogan has delayed for much of the year to push the Swedes to extradite Kurds whom Turkey considers terrorists. . With the right incentive, perhaps in the form of around 20 F-16 fighter jets, Erdogan would be ready to lift his objections and allow the alliance to continue. President Joe Biden even alludes indirectly about such a trade during remarks over the weekend. Ultimately, allowing Sweden to join NATO is a fairly inexpensive concession for the Turks, especially if the reward is getting the fourth-generation aircraft they’ve long coveted.
Erdogan’s relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin will also continue. Just as Turkey cannot totally upset the United States and Europe, neither can Turkey totally upset Russia. Russia is a relatively cheap source of energy at a time when Turkey’s economy could really take a break. Ankara’s ties with Moscow also serve a strategic function, allowing Turkey to bolster its clout in international affairs by keeping the West honest and positioning Erdogan as a valuable mediator on the biggest international story of the day: the war. in Ukraine.
Erdogan is entering his third decade in power after months of speculation about his political career ending in defeat. This risk has now passed and the United States will have to learn to deal with it.
