Islamabad High Court extends bail for Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case for 3 days





ISLAMABAD (PAKISTAN): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday extended the bail of President and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in the National Crime Agency’s Al Qadir case , violating Section 144 during a rally held in Islamabad and for inciting violence on May 9 after his arrest, Dawn reported. The IHC extended Imran’s bail for 3 days in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The court also ordered him to apply to the relevant tort court within the same time frame, Dawn reported. a Pakistani daily reporting on current events in Pakistan related to politics and social issues.On May 12, the court issued a directive prohibiting the authorities from arresting the PTI leader in various cases, including undisclosed cases, registered nationwide until May 15, Dawn During the ensuing hearing, the court further extended the arrest restriction until May 31. for the justice system, as well as the incidents of violence that occurred on 9 May. Hearings for both cases are expected after Al Qadir’s hearing on Wednesday, Dawn reported. Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Al Qadir Trust case, Dawn reported. According to Imran Khan’s legal adviser, the PTI leader will leave for Islamabad from Zaman Park on Wednesday. The Federal Government previously placed former Prime Minister and PTI leader Imran Khan’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL) in the National Crime Agency’s £190 million (PKR 60 billion) scandal ( NCA), reported ARY News. politics, business and finance, money and the stock market to fashion entertainment and weather updates. Imran Khan’s name was placed on the ECL at the request of the National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi after approval by the federal cabinet, sources familiar with the development said. the NAB also recommended placing Bushra Bibi, the former Prime Minister’s wife’s name on ECL in the same case for which a letter will be written to the Home Office, ARY News reported. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of earth canals on behalf of Al Qadir University Trust which allegedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the public treasury. According to the charges, the Khan and other defendants adjusted 60 billion PKR or 190 million pounds at the time sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government, ARY News reported. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan registered the Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on December 26, 2019.

