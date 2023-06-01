FACT CHECK: Is it true that President Joko Widodo took this action against PDIP President Megawati Soekarnoputri?





The narration tries to convince that President Joko Widodo expelled the mother of the chief general. RI President Joko Widodo will end his term after the end of the race for presidential or presidential candidates in the 2024 elections. Megawati Sukarnoputri is the chairman of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party or PDIP. This party refers to Ganjar Pranowo as a candidate for the 2024 presidential election. City of turnbackhoax.ida Facebook social media account named Goliat uploaded a video titled “Str3ss J0k0w1 Back to Us! Ketum Parp0l’s R Mak M3ga…”. With a thumbnail photo of Megawati Soekarnoputri shedding tears and Ganjar Pranowo in the middle, along with PDIP General Secretary Hasto Kristiyanto. Accompanied by a written “STRESS!! EVIDENCE OF JKW’S HIGH-LEVEL DESTRUCTION IS RANDOM, MAK KETUM’S PLAN” and “INTERVIEW ILLUSTRATION IN COPRAS CAPRES EVIDENCE OF JKW IS AFRAID OF GOING TO JAIL4”. EXPLANATION Subway Suara.com take a closer look at the thumbnail photos and the results: * The word “illustration”

Fact: The word illustration in the Big Indonesian Dictionary (KBBI) means an image (photo, painting) to help clarify the content of a book, essay, etc. Thus, indirectly, the uploader wants to notify the photos that are only used as explanatory materials, and not as direct events. For the veracity of the news should be questioned before clicking on the video, the reason is that if it really happened, it should not be used illustrations but photos of live events. While the search results turnbackhoax.id East: * Photo of Megawati Soekarnoputri shedding tears.

Fact: taken from Aktual.com July 9, 2014, with caption “PDIP General Chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri cried with emotion accompanied by presidential candidate Joko Widodo and vice-presidential candidate Jusuf Kalla, before holding a press conference in response to the results of the rapid count of the 2014 presidential election at his residence in Kebagusan, South Jakarta, Wednesday (9/7/2014). For Megawati, Jokowi-JK became President and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia. Actual/ Tino Oktavaino”. This is the right context. * The video clip included in the content is incorrect.

– One of the excerpts from the video with the appropriate context taken from the Presidential Secretariat on YouTube on March 6, 2023, title “Press Statement by President Jokowi during his visit to Al-Ittifaq Kopontren, Bandung, 6 March 2023”.

– Taken from Liputan6.com July 9, 2014, caption “A pair of eyes President of the PDIP Megawati Soekarnoputri has tears in her eyes, Jakarta, Wednesday (07/09/2014) (Liputan6.com/Herman Zakharia)”. * The creation of scripts and other content comes from sources that can be heard via Google Videos search results, keyword: “jokowi kopontren bandung” and Google News search results, keyword: “jokowi kopontren bandung” . CONCLUSION Video titled “Str3ss J0k0w1 Back to us! Ketum Parp0l’s R Mak M3ga…” based on 7 types of misinformation and disinformation by First Draft News, including manipulated content, i.e. use of original sources as well as use to mislead. Editor’s note This article is part of the content Fact check Subway Suara.com. Make it as accurate as possible with the clearest possible source, but it doesn’t have to be a reference to the actual truth (because there’s always potential for misinformation). Readers (public) are also invited to provide feedback/reviews, either through the feedback column in each related content, by contacting Suara.com editorial, or by submitting issues/complaints that need to be checked or verified by E-mail. [email protected]

