Argument to declassify Donald Trump’s classified documents appears to be debunked: report





Former President Donald Trump allegedly spoke in the summer of 2021 about a classified document in his possession relating to a potential attack on Iran, according to a recording obtained by federal prosecutors.

Sources told CNN the recently obtained recording indicates the former president knew he had classified documents. His possession of the documents has been a controversial topic since August 2022, when the FBI raided Trump’s home and seized more than 100 classified documents. Since January 2022, the government has recovered more than 300 Trump-related files with classification marks ranging from “CONFIDENTIAL to TOP SECRET information”.

BIDEN WORKS TO PUSH DEBT CEILING AGREEMENT BEYOND THE FINISH LINE

Trump categorically condemned the raid on his home and denied any wrongdoing. At one point, he claimed to have declassified the documents in his head and therefore did not pose a threat to national security.

On the recording, he suggested that he would like to share the information contained in the document describing the Iranian attack, but that he is “aware of the limitations of his ability after the presidency to declassify the records,” according to the report. CNN.

The recording stems from a meeting the former president held in July 2021 at Trumps Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, with two people working on the autobiography of Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, as well as aides to Trump. The participants would not have had security clearances to access classified information mentioned in the document, the sources said. Meadow was not present.

The Iranian document is also referenced in the autobiography.

Trump remembers a four-page report typed up by (Trump’s former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff) Mark Milley himself. It contained the generals’ own plan to attack Iran, deploying massive numbers of troops, something he urged President Trump to do more than once during his presidency,” the autobiography said, according to CNN.

Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was questioned by federal investigators, marking him as one of the top national security officials in the Trump administration to consult for the special counsel’s investigation. by Jack Smith for the Department of Justice.

A source said the former president referred to the document as if it were in front of him, and the rustling of the paper indicates he was waving something around. It is not known whether this is the document in question.

A Trump spokesperson said the “leaks” of “radical supporters” are “designed to inflame tensions and continue media harassment of President Trump and his supporters.”

“This is just more proof that when it comes to President Trump, there’s absolutely no depth they won’t sink into as they continue their witch hunt. The DOJ’s continued interference in the presidential election is shameful and this baseless investigation should stop wasting American taxpayers’ money on Democratic policy goals,” the spokesperson told the Washington Examiner.

Sources said the 2021 recording will be a key part of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Justice Department investigation into classified documents relating to Trump. Smith is said to be “concluding” his investigation which began late last year as the department prepares to possibly indict the former president.

Recent evidence shows the former president knew the documents were classified. The National Archives and Records Administration reportedly informed Trump of its intention to deliver 16 documents to Smith, detailing its understanding of the proper declassification procedure.

The Washington Examiner has contacted the Justice Department for comment.

