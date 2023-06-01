Pakistan urged to refrain from trying civilians in military courts





Islamabad

Global and local human rights activists in Pakistan on Wednesday called on the government to transfer to the civilian justice system political activists who are to be prosecuted in military courts for arson.

Pakistani authorities recently handed over dozens of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s supporters to the military for trial in military courts. They are accused of attacking public and defense installations during several days of protests sparked by Khan’s dramatic and short-lived May 9 arrest on corruption charges.

Human Rights Watch said in a statement that a military trial of civilians would violate Pakistan’s obligations under international human rights law.

“Pakistani military courts, which use secret procedures that deny due process rights, should not be used to prosecute civilians, even for crimes against the military,” said Patricia Gossman, associate director of the US-based watchdog.

She questioned the integrity of military courts, noting that their judges are serving officers and are not independent of the government.

Gossman said that while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s administration is tasked with prosecuting perpetrators of violence, it should only try civilians in independent and impartial civilian courts.

Pakistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission said on Wednesday it strongly opposed the government’s decision to try civilians under military law. Hina Jilani, head of the commission, said the “arbitrary manner” used to select cases for trial by military courts denies the suspects’ constitutional right to a fair trial.

“There is no due process in military courts. The independence and impartiality of these courts are always questionable and people don’t get real justice,” Jilani told VOA.

Police have arrested thousands of members of the opposition Khan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, party in connection with the protests amid allegations of abuse against specific female detainees. Critics describe the nationwide crackdown backed by the military as an attempt to crush the country’s biggest political force.

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan block a road as police fire tear gas to disperse them during a demonstration in support of Khan in Karachi, Pakistan May 9, 2023.

On Tuesday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah threatened that even Khan could face trial in a military court, accusing the 70-year-old opposition leader of being the ‘architect’ of the violence against the facilities defense.

The former prime minister and his party condemned the violence, alleging government intelligence agencies infiltrated saboteurs to justify the ongoing crackdown on the PTI. The army claims to have collected “irrefutable evidence” against the arsonists.

Sharif has approved military trials under the so-called Pakistan Army Law and Official Secrets Law. He pledged to use special anti-terrorism courts to try those responsible for the vandalism of public property.

Speaking in parliament last week, Sharif denounced the attacks on military installations as outright enmity against the country. “Therefore, all these cases will be tried under the Army Act,” he said, referring to the platform exclusively used to prosecute military personnel and enemies of the state.

“For the Pakistani government to threaten to sue Imran Khan in compromised military courts is a virtual admission that the ‘case’ against him is weak. If he really did something wrong, why not sue him in civilian courts? independent?” tweeted Kenneth Roth, former executive director of Human Rights Watch.

A parliamentary vote of no confidence removed Khan from power in April 2022, nearly four years after the start of his coalition government. He accused the army of plotting the vote in collusion with Sharif and the United States.

Washington and Sharif reject the allegations. The government has also maintained that elections will be held later this year when parliament completes its five-year term.

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he addresses members of the media at his residence in Lahore, May 18, 2023.

According to opinion polls, Khan is still Pakistan’s most popular politician, but he remains embroiled in more than 100 lawsuits against him since his ousting.

The allegations range from corruption and terrorism to sedition and blasphemy. The deposed prime minister dismisses all accusations as politically motivated and an attempt by the military to disqualify him from the national electoral process.

Role of the army

The ongoing crackdown on Khan’s party has forced dozens of PTI leaders, including former lawmakers and ministers, to quit the party or take a break from politics, paving the way for their release from custody in seen.

Almost all the defectors from the televised press conferences made identical statements. They condemned the attacks on military installations, pledging their loyalty to the powerful security institution and saying they were not abandoning Khan under duress.

Critics continue to point fingers at the military, saying the institution was behind Khan’s rise to power and is now trying to prevent him from mounting a comeback.

“I think the point of this political engineering right now is to clean up the mess that the military had created in 2018. The military has nothing to do politically or reorganize,” Jilani said.

In a recent editorial, the prestigious English-language daily Dawn questioned the reasons for the desertions.

“One wonders what kind of coercion they were under: was it just the terrible prison conditions, or blackmail, threats against the family, or something worse? It’s hard to say,” the newspaper wrote.

“What’s not as hard to guess is who’s behind the campaign to smash another political movement that has grown too big for the tastes of the state. Their playbook hasn’t changed,” the editorial said, indirectly referring to the long history of the Pakistani military. – permanent intervention in national politics.

Khan has also contacted UK and US lawmakers to draw their attention to alleged human rights abuses against his supporters.

Republican Sheila Jackson Lee, Chair of the US House of Representatives Congressional Pakistan Caucus, wrote on Twitter last Friday that she would write to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking them to help put an end to the “violations of human rights” against the opposition.

“I am extremely concerned about reports coming out of Pakistan of human rights abuses and the lack of protection for those who express peaceful opposition to the government,” Jackson Lee said.

The military staged three coups and ruled Pakistan for more than three decades. Former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa admitted in a televised speech days before his retirement last November that the army had interfered in politics for the past seven decades.

