Trump was recorded discussing a sensitive document he had after leaving office





Federal prosecutors investigating former President Donald J. Trump’s handling of classified documents have a 2021 recording of Mr. Trump discussing a sensitive military document he kept after leaving the White House, two officials said. knowledgeable people about it.

The tape, in which Mr. Trump also indicated he knew the document was secret, could undermine his repeated claim that he had already declassified documents that remained in his possession after he left office. Prosecutors are investigating whether Mr. Trump obstructed efforts by federal officials to recover documents he took with him after leaving office and whether he violated laws governing the handling of classified documents.

The existence of the recording was reported earlier by CNN.

The tape was made during a meeting Mr. Trump held in July 2021 with people helping his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, write a memoir of his 10 months in the White House, according to people briefed at this subject. The meeting took place at Mr. Trumps club in Bedminster, NJ, where he spends his summers.

So far, the documents investigation has focused largely on documents Mr. Trump kept with him at Mar-a-Lago, his private club and residence in Florida, rather than New York. Jersey.

Mr. Meadows did not attend the meeting, but at least two of Mr. Trump’s aides did. One of them, Margo Martin, regularly recorded the interviews he gave for the books written about him that year.

On the recording, Mr. Trump began to rail against his hand-picked Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark A. Milley, who was described in the media at the time as having guarded against Mr. Trumps hitting Iran in the final days of the presidency, according to those briefed on the matter.

Mr Trump then began referring to a document he had with him, saying it had been compiled by General Milley and was linked to the attack on Iran, those briefed on the matter said. . Among other comments, he mentioned his classification abilities during the chat, a person briefed on the matter said. Mr. Trump can be heard handling paper on the tape, although it is not clear if this was the document in question.

The Justice Department has obtained the tape in recent months, a potentially key piece in a mountain of evidence prosecutors have amassed under special counsel Jack Smith since he was appointed in November to oversee investigations federal on Mr. Trump.

Ms Martin was questioned about the recording during a grand jury appearance, according to two of the people briefed on the matter.

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Mr. Trump, said in a statement that leaks from radical supporters behind this political persecution are designed to inflame tensions and continue media harassment of President Trump and his supporters. He accused prosecutors of interfering with the 2024 election through the investigation, which began in early 2022.

In total, the government has recovered more than 300 documents with classified marks from Mr. Trump since he left office. They include a first batch of documents returned in January last year to the National Archives, another set provided by Mr. Trump’s aides to the Justice Department in June, documents seized by the FBI during the search for Mar -a-Lago in August and a handful found in additional searches late last year.

A set of documents found by the FBI during the search had the highest level of classification, compartmentalized top secret/sensitive information.

Mr Trump has long touted what he claims is his ability to automatically declassify documents and has even said he can do it with his mind.

His allies insisted he had a standing order to declassify the documents when he took them from the Oval Office to the White House residence, a claim that several former senior administration officials have suggested as a nonsense. Members of his legal team warned his aides not to rely too heavily on that argument as a defense in the documents case.

That claim was raised most vocally by Kash Patel, a close adviser to Mr Trump who testified before a grand jury under an immunity deal imposed by prosecutors.

The recording obtained by the Office of Special Advocates could help prosecutors counter any arguments by Mr. Trump that documents he took from the White House when leaving office had been declassified. It could also help them argue that Mr. Trump was aware that his abilities to possess and show classified documents were limited.

Additionally, one of the laws cited by the Justice Department to obtain the warrant used to search Mar-a-Lago last year, known as the Espionage Act, was enacted by Congress during World War I, decades before President Harry S. Truman issued an executive order creating the modern classification system for executive power.

Accordingly, the Espionage Act makes no reference to whether a document has been deemed classified. Instead, it makes it a crime to retain, without authorization, documents related to national defense that could be used to harm the United States or aid a foreign adversary.

Investigators questioned witnesses about General Milley in various interviews over several weeks, although they generally did not specify what they were looking for.

Investigators have several if not all of the tapes of interviews from books Mr. Trump gave, according to two of the people familiar with the events.

In an interview, Mr Trump said he hadn’t taken anything very urgent when asked if he had anything in his possession.

Mr Trump dithered when asked if he ever showed people classified documents once he left the White House. At a CNN town hall event in May, he said: Not really. I would have the right. Moreover, they were declassified afterwards.

Mr. Meadows, in his book, appeared to echo Mr. Trump’s assertion about General Milley.

The president recalls a four-page report typed by Mark Milley himself, according to the book. It contained the generals’ own plan to attack Iran, deploying massive numbers of troops, something he has urged President Trump to do more than once during his presidency. President Trump has denied these requests each time.

Yet, according to a person familiar with the document in question, the report was not authored by General Milley and actually dates from an earlier period of the Trump administration, when General Joseph F. Dunford Jr. was the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Jim Mattis was the Secretary of Defense.

General Milley was questioned by investigators about it, according to a person briefed on the discussion.

