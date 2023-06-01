Imran Khan in court as rights watchdog issues warning





Imran Khan

Pakistan’s embattled opposition leader Imran Khan returned to court on Wednesday as the national human rights watchdog warned that all sides were to blame in a rapidly deteriorating democratic crisis , reports Agence France-Presse.

Khan’s brief arrest earlier this month sparked days of deadly unrest before Islamabad orchestrated a crackdown on his party, including mass arrests and a promise to try some protesters in army courts.

The Islamabad High Court and a specialized bribery court granted Khan bail on Wednesday in the same bribery case that led to his May 9 arrest, his lawyers said.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Rana Sanaullah has announced that Imran Khan will be tried by a military court for the violence that took place after his arrest at the High Court premises in Islamabad, reports Geo News.

“Imran Khan made a program to target military installations and ensured its implementation so according to my understanding, it is a matter of the military court,” the security czar said in an interview with a television channel on Tuesday. private television.

He added that the ousted Prime Minister – who was removed from office by a motion of no confidence in April last year – was the “mastermind” of the attacks and had planned them before, and the argument that he was in prison does not hold.

“All the planning was done before Imran Khan was arrested and the main architect of this is Imran Khan,” the minister said.

He also added that the government had “evidence” of Khan’s involvement.

Enraged by the arrest of the PTI leader, party workers and supporters reportedly looted government and military installations on 9 May.

To contain the violence, the government called in the army and announced that protesters would be tried under army laws.

Thousands of people, including grassroots supporters and key Khan aides, have been arrested since the Supreme Court ruled the detention illegal and allowed him to walk free.

Islamabad says the arrests are justified because she was targeted by anti-state terrorism, while Khan says her Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf is canceled ahead of elections due in October.

But Hina Jilani, the chairperson of Pakistan’s Human Rights Commission, issued a stern warning to “all political actors”.

“Unless they back off from any other measures that could jeopardize the country’s fragile democracy, they may find themselves unable to steer the country safely through the multiple crises it faces.”

Since being ousted from office in a no-confidence vote last spring, Khan has waged an unprecedented campaign of defiance against Pakistan’s powerful military establishment, which analysts say was behind his rise and fall from power.

His arrest was widely seen as revenge ordered by senior brass after repeated inflammatory allegations that they plotted an assassination attempt against him.

The HRCP said “civilian supremacy has emerged as the biggest casualty” of the deepening political crisis, which comes as Pakistan suffers from a stagnant economy and deteriorating security situation.

“The government’s inability – or unwillingness – to safeguard civilian supremacy” and “the PTI’s relentless humiliation of the law have led to military interference in politics being inevitable,” Jilani said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Human Rights Watch criticized Islamabad for agreeing to try 33 civilians in military courts for allegedly attacking army installations during the unrest.

“Pakistani military courts, which use secret procedures that deny due process rights, should not be used to prosecute civilians,” said Patricia Gossman, deputy director for Asia.

As the crackdown on the PTI continues, several prominent figures have defected, leaving former cricket star Khan increasingly isolated.

He says arrests are used to force resignations. Nonetheless, he remains by far Pakistan’s most popular politician.

