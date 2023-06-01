Boris Johnson lobbies Rishi Sunak over evidence in Covid inquiry

With the government and the investigation on a collision course over access to evidence, the former prime minister handed over his unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks to the Cabinet Office.

His spokesman said he wanted the Cabinet Office to release it urgently to the inquiry.

The move puts pressure on Rishi Sunak to hand over all documents to inquest chair Lady Hallett, though officials don’t want to set a precedent by handing over unredacted records instead of deciding what is seen. outside of government.

Labor alleged there was a cover-up to spare other appointed ministers from material embarrassment, including Mr Sunak, who was chancellor when Covid hit.

Lady Hallett had given the UK government until 4pm on Thursday to hand over Mr Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages, notebooks and journals.

The deadline was set for 4pm on Tuesday, but it was extended by 48 hours after the government requested – and was refused – a six-day extension to Monday June 5.

As well as resisting the timetable, the Cabinet Office claimed it did not have the material sought, which covers the period from January 2020 to February 2022.

He has previously objected to the release of unambiguously irrelevant documents, prompting Lady Hallett to insist that the inquest would decide what was relevant, not who was responsible.

The inquiry also said it could take legal action against the government to get the records unredacted, while the government hinted it could go to court to keep them secret.

The Cabinet Offices late change of course, to claim it lacked the material, prompted Labor to suggest there was a cover-up to spare ministers embarrassment.

Then Mr Johnson made sure the Cabinet Office had the files – and a choice to make.

His spokesman said all documents requested by the Covid inquiry had been given to the Cabinet Office and should be disclosed to Baroness Hallett.

He said: All of Boris Johnson’s material, including WhatsApps and notebooks requested by the Covid inquiry, has been handed over to the Cabinet Office in full and in unredacted form.

Mr Johnson is urging the Cabinet Office to release it urgently to the inquiry.

The Cabinet Office had access to this material for several months. Mr Johnson would immediately disclose it directly to the inquiry if asked.

While Mr Johnson understands the Government’s position and does not seek to contradict it, he is perfectly happy that the Inquiry has access to this information in the form required.

Mr. Johnson cooperated fully with the investigation from the outset of this process and continues to do so.

Indeed, he established the inquiry. He looks forward to continuing to assist the investigation in its important work.

Earlier, shadow health secretary Wes Streeting accused Mr Sunak of being slippery.

He told Sky News: Wait a minute, the government says the messages they have are irrelevant; the next minute they say they don’t exist. Which is it?

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said the government intended to be absolutely transparent and candid and had already provided 55,000 documents, eight witness statements and company witness statements to the UK-wide survey.

But he also made it clear that the government intended to filter what he gave to the investigation.

He said: We are absolutely transparent where it needs to be. I think that’s an important qualification, so that the investigation has all the information it needs to have.

A Cabinet Office spokeswoman said: “We strongly believe that the inquiry does not have the power to seek unambiguously irrelevant information which goes beyond the scope of this inquiry.

“This includes WhatsApp messages from government employees that are not about work, but rather personal and about their privacy.

The inquiry is due to begin public hearings in two weeks, beginning with sessions on the country’s pandemic preparedness.

It aims to identify lessons learned from the government’s handling of the pandemic, looking at issues such as the use of lockdowns, how decisions were made, the impact of Covid on children and workers in the the health and protection of clinically vulnerable persons.