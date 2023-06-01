The invincible Erdogan is destined to give West another five years of headaches

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been re-elected President of Turkey. Through the American and European media, the true attitude of the Western world, bitter but resigned, was fully expressed. These media, so distressed after the publication of the election results, continued to call Erdogan a nationalist, a democracy sapper and a modern sultan.

The Turkish government under Erdogan is characterized by its audacity to offend anyone, including a once hardline stance on Xinjiang-related issues. But today, relations between Turkey and China are generally good. The most striking policy decision of the Erdogan administrations has been the most significant friction and conflict in relations with the United States and the West in the post-Cold War era.

Turkey is an important member of NATO but a strange bedfellow to the West. And its relationship with its historical enemy, Russia, has been surprisingly close. Several points of contention between Erdogan and the West include the purchase of S-400 missile defense systems from Russia in 2017, for which Turkey was sanctioned by the United States. Ankara’s stance on the Ukraine crisis is also at odds with the West, as Turkey is not participating in sanctions against Russia. Instead, Turkey’s purchases of Russian energy are increasing significantly.

Moreover, Erdogan has his own position on Syria and tends to make peace with Bashar al-Assad’s regime, which is not accepted by the West. Also, his persistence in preventing Sweden from joining NATO because of the Kurdish question surprised the West. Another deep reason is that Erdogan suppressed a coup attempt by pro-US military and political elites in 2016 and tightened the country’s national security measures. As a result, he has long been branded as anti-democracy in Western media.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the revolutionary triumph of Mustafa Kemal and the establishment of modern Turkey. Turkey is at the heart of Eurasia. It is one of NATO’s most important allies and a barrier between Europe and the Islamic world in the Middle East. It has more troops than any country in Europe. It is also a model of modernization set up by the West for the Muslim world, a springboard to punish troublemakers in the Middle East and a buffer zone to keep Middle Eastern refugees away from Europe. With Turkey guarding the strait between the Black Sea and the Mediterranean, Russian warships cannot simply cross at will.

But how did Erdogan become modern Turkey’s longest serving leader? He ruled Turkey for 20 years and is now five years old. The West hoped that pro-Western opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu might win the election. Erdogan got 52% of the vote while Kilicdaroglu got 48%. The numbers are very close. Why can’t Erdogan be overthrown?

Although Turkey is a Muslim country, its secular politics have evolved over a hundred years and have quite solid foundations. The United States and the West, who hate Erdogan so much, should be able to influence the Turkish elections. However, Erdogan won again this time, although he said publicly after his victory that the only winner is Turkey.

I believe that the West’s inability to bring down Erdogan reflects the slow decline of the West’s global influence and the sharp and serious loosening of its grip on Turkey, which stands at the crossroads of different civilizations. Turkey’s economy is deteriorating, with inflation peaking at 85% last October, the highest in nearly 25 years. Turkey has been unable to obtain the economic support it expects from the West, and its real interests related to the West are becoming increasingly thin. Turkey has applied to join the EU since 1987, but for political reasons has not joined yet. Turkey has become a border guard for the West, working hard but unrewarded. No wonder he has grievances.

Erdogan won the election, but not by an overwhelming majority. His votes were not much higher than those of the opposition leader, reflecting the confusion and hesitation of Turkish society. Many people are unhappy with the West and Turkish nationalism is experiencing a new awakening, but in reality Turkey faces a dilemma. Erdogan faces the daunting challenge of restructuring the economy, particularly the task of curbing hyperinflation. His government and his country will go down a very bumpy road.

Some people believe that if Turkey becomes more chaotic and suffers more hardship, it could return to the warm embrace of the West. However, there is something wrong with this judgment. Many experiences around the world have shown that chaos is the breeding ground for nationalism and strongmen. If Turkey’s economy continues to deteriorate, it will be really difficult to say which, nationalism or the so-called democracy of the West, will become more attractive. The West had a great influence in the past, not only because of their gunboats, but also because of the idea and illusion they exported that following the West would lead to prosperity and wealth . This illusion is now flickering like a kerosene lamp in the wind in Turkey, and the oil in the lamp is running out. Even in Germany, 60% of Turks support Erdogan, which is higher than the proportion of support he receives in Turkey. Erdogan will continue to give headaches to the United States and the West for the next five years.

