JK until Edy Rahmayadi said this about Jokowi Cawe-Cawe

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The terms “Cawe” and “Cawe-cawe” have been trending on social media ever since the words were coined by Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This sentence was mentioned during a meeting with the editors of a number of media and content creators such as Akbar Faisal, Helmy Yahya and Arie Putra, at the State Palace on Monday (29/5 /2023).

“For the good of the nation and the country, I will have cawe-cawe, of course in a positive sense,” Jokowi said as quoted by detikNews.

“I will not break the rules, I will not break the law and I will not pollute democracy,” he added.

For now, Jokowi said Indonesia is in an upper middle income position. Meanwhile, to become a developed country, Indonesia’s per capita income must be in the range of USD 10,000 per year.

“We are now in the middle income level, even though we are at the top level, but we are still in the middle income level. So to get out of this middle income, to become a developed country, the per capita income must be at least 10,000,” Jokowi said.

“To come out, we are only 13 years old and it really, really depends on future presidential candidates who can take Indonesia to the next level.

From Jokowi’s account, it is important for him to participate in various Indonesian presidential candidates so that the best candidate is selected to take Indonesia to the next level.

The meaning of cawe-cawe according to KBBI is “helping to work, cleaning or finishing” or “participate in handling”.

President Bey Machmudin’s deputy protocol, press and media secretary said the cawe-cawe mentioned by President Joko Widodo has a positive significance. The context of the statement is that the state of the election is that the President wants to ensure that the 2024 election goes smoothly and simultaneously without leaving any polarization.

“The President wants to ensure that the 2024 concurrent elections can be conducted in a democratic, honest and fair manner. The President has an interest in conducting elections properly and safely, without leaving polarization or social conflict in society” , says a written statement, Monday (29/5).

Governor of North Sumatra (North Sumatra) Edy Rahmayadi responded, Jokowi’s statement regarding cawe-cawe. He admitted that he did not follow what was currently being discussed because he was concerned about rising prices in his area.

“I don’t really follow it, I’m currently worried about inflation. Later, if the answer is not correct, what is certain is that democracy is not within its purview,” said said Edy Rahmayadi at his official residence, citing CNN Indonesia. , Wednesday (5/31).

Meanwhile, constitutional law professor Denny Indrayana has revealed Jokowi’s most obvious droppings were seen during the alleged takeover of the Democratic Party by President Moeldoko’s chief of staff. The judicial review (PK) submitted by Moeldoko regarding the management of the Democratic Party is currently pending before the Supreme Court (MA). Denny said he received information that the PK would be granted.

“President Jokowi’s promiscuity is clearly visible in the alleged pick-pocketing of the Democratic Party through the KSP Moeldoko. currently being processed at KPK,” Denny said. in a written statement.

Meanwhile, the 10th and 12th Vice Presidents, Jusuf Kalla (JK) joined Jokowi in the 2024 general election for the good of the nation and the state. The reason is that the cawe-cawe are intended for the democratic process to take place honestly and fairly.

“The explanation from the press is that the cawe-cawe are very good at preventing democracy from having fair elections, so of course we hope they can be done properly,” JK said at the Krida Bhakti building, the Central Jakarta, Tuesday ( 30/5/2023).

“If you want what was explained last, that democracy works well so that elections are honest and fair, of course we support it,” JK continued.

JK says all parties know the limits of these cawes. He hoped the Democratic Party would work well. “The thing is, of course, everyone understands the limitations, that to implement good democracy, implementation is fair, we hope, we support it,” JK said.

However, Jokowi’s son, who is Mayor of Solo, Gibran Rakabuming, admits he does not want to get involved with his father’s attitude, President Joko Widodo, who is promiscuous in the upcoming elections in 2024. He pointed out that as mayor of Solo he only facilitates guests who come here.

“I made it easy, I met everyone, I made friends with everyone. I invited everyone to party, I took everyone for a walk, I accepted all the guests. It’s not really neutral,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Democratic Party Secretary Benny K. Harman saw another side to Jokowi’s statements. He felt that as head of state he should be neutral and not be allowed to gossip during the 2024 election.

“If the head of state wants to have occasional business for the benefit of the nation and the state in the future, the same reason can also be given by the chief of police, by the head of the Supreme Court, by the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court, by the Attorney General, KPK, by BIN Do you all want this? said Benny, Tuesday (5/30).

