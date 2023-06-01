Politics
JK until Edy Rahmayadi said this about Jokowi Cawe-Cawe
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The terms “Cawe” and “Cawe-cawe” have been trending on social media ever since the words were coined by Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This sentence was mentioned during a meeting with the editors of a number of media and content creators such as Akbar Faisal, Helmy Yahya and Arie Putra, at the State Palace on Monday (29/5 /2023).
“For the good of the nation and the country, I will have cawe-cawe, of course in a positive sense,” Jokowi said as quoted by detikNews.
“I will not break the rules, I will not break the law and I will not pollute democracy,” he added.
For now, Jokowi said Indonesia is in an upper middle income position. Meanwhile, to become a developed country, Indonesia’s per capita income must be in the range of USD 10,000 per year.
“We are now in the middle income level, even though we are at the top level, but we are still in the middle income level. So to get out of this middle income, to become a developed country, the per capita income must be at least 10,000,” Jokowi said.
“To come out, we are only 13 years old and it really, really depends on future presidential candidates who can take Indonesia to the next level.
From Jokowi’s account, it is important for him to participate in various Indonesian presidential candidates so that the best candidate is selected to take Indonesia to the next level.
The meaning of cawe-cawe according to KBBI is “helping to work, cleaning or finishing” or “participate in handling”.
President Bey Machmudin’s deputy protocol, press and media secretary said the cawe-cawe mentioned by President Joko Widodo has a positive significance. The context of the statement is that the state of the election is that the President wants to ensure that the 2024 election goes smoothly and simultaneously without leaving any polarization.
“The President wants to ensure that the 2024 concurrent elections can be conducted in a democratic, honest and fair manner. The President has an interest in conducting elections properly and safely, without leaving polarization or social conflict in society” , says a written statement, Monday (29/5).
Collect a variety of comments
Governor of North Sumatra (North Sumatra) Edy Rahmayadi responded, Jokowi’s statement regarding cawe-cawe. He admitted that he did not follow what was currently being discussed because he was concerned about rising prices in his area.
“I don’t really follow it, I’m currently worried about inflation. Later, if the answer is not correct, what is certain is that democracy is not within its purview,” said said Edy Rahmayadi at his official residence, citing CNN Indonesia. , Wednesday (5/31).
Meanwhile, constitutional law professor Denny Indrayana has revealed Jokowi’s most obvious droppings were seen during the alleged takeover of the Democratic Party by President Moeldoko’s chief of staff. The judicial review (PK) submitted by Moeldoko regarding the management of the Democratic Party is currently pending before the Supreme Court (MA). Denny said he received information that the PK would be granted.
“President Jokowi’s promiscuity is clearly visible in the alleged pick-pocketing of the Democratic Party through the KSP Moeldoko. currently being processed at KPK,” Denny said. in a written statement.
Meanwhile, the 10th and 12th Vice Presidents, Jusuf Kalla (JK) joined Jokowi in the 2024 general election for the good of the nation and the state. The reason is that the cawe-cawe are intended for the democratic process to take place honestly and fairly.
“The explanation from the press is that the cawe-cawe are very good at preventing democracy from having fair elections, so of course we hope they can be done properly,” JK said at the Krida Bhakti building, the Central Jakarta, Tuesday ( 30/5/2023).
“If you want what was explained last, that democracy works well so that elections are honest and fair, of course we support it,” JK continued.
JK says all parties know the limits of these cawes. He hoped the Democratic Party would work well. “The thing is, of course, everyone understands the limitations, that to implement good democracy, implementation is fair, we hope, we support it,” JK said.
However, Jokowi’s son, who is Mayor of Solo, Gibran Rakabuming, admits he does not want to get involved with his father’s attitude, President Joko Widodo, who is promiscuous in the upcoming elections in 2024. He pointed out that as mayor of Solo he only facilitates guests who come here.
“I made it easy, I met everyone, I made friends with everyone. I invited everyone to party, I took everyone for a walk, I accepted all the guests. It’s not really neutral,” he said.
Meanwhile, Deputy Democratic Party Secretary Benny K. Harman saw another side to Jokowi’s statements. He felt that as head of state he should be neutral and not be allowed to gossip during the 2024 election.
“If the head of state wants to have occasional business for the benefit of the nation and the state in the future, the same reason can also be given by the chief of police, by the head of the Supreme Court, by the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court, by the Attorney General, KPK, by BIN Do you all want this? said Benny, Tuesday (5/30).
[Gambas:Video CNBC]
next article
Jusuf Kalla: Don’t give the red carpet only to foreign investors
(rob/ayh)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20230601073807-4-442357/jk-hingga-edy-rahmayadi-bilang-gini-soal-jokowi-cawe-cawe
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- People plagued by problems for nine years of Modi government, says Sena (UBT)
- JK until Edy Rahmayadi said this about Jokowi Cawe-Cawe
- How much do people love reality TV? | Entertainment
- The first full moon in June brings an annual spike in cricket sales
- 8 Best Target Summer Fashion Finds, According to Our Editors
- Google App Adds ‘Finance Watchlist’ Stocks Widget to Android
- Work/Life: international employment news update
- Covid-19: “Don’t rule out lab leak,” says former Chinese scientist – BBC News
- Earthquake! 4.0 112 km W of Petrolia, California | The lost coastal outpost Humboldt County News
- SAG-AFTRA, Teamsters, IATSE, Writers Guild Release Joint Statement in Solidarity with Directors Guild of America
- Wolverine Quintet named to CSC Academic All-District Team
- Fall 2023 Men’s Collections: Dress – WWD