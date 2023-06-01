People plagued by problems for nine years of Modi government, says Sena (UBT)





Bombay: In a fierce attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Shiv Sena (UBT) said on Wednesday that the citizens of the country have been plagued with several problems during the nine years of the government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by him, and said if this rule ends quickly, it will be good for the people. In an editorial by the spokesperson of the “Saamana” party, the Shiv Sena (UBT) said that Prime Minister Modi had installed the “Sengol” (scepter) in the new parliament building on Sunday as a symbol of transfer of power and established his “monarchy”, even as the ‘Rajdharma’ (duty of a king) is not followed and corruption is swept under the rug. “According to Modi and his blind followers, India came into existence after 2014. The party, which has played no role in the freedom struggle or nation building, has been in power for nine years. The nine years of rule of the Modi government has turned out to be a nightmare for the country and the people, and it bodes well for them if this rule comes to an end at the earliest,” he said. During these nine years, the Modi government resorted to banning tickets twice and the experiment failed. Unemployment rose during rule. Black money has increased and the promise of job creation has not been fulfilled. Black money has been used to bring down governments led by rival BJP parties in states, he alleged. Prime Minister Modi’s blind supporters believe India’s stature has risen thanks to all this, the party added. “Modi installed the Sengol as a symbol of transfer of power and established his monarchy. How will the stature of the country increase thanks to this monarchy? asked the party led by Uddhav Thackeray. Modi on Sunday affirmed the importance of Sengol as a symbol of transfer of power saying that the scepter will continue to inspire parliamentarians in their duty. A ceremonial scepter, ‘Sengol’, said to have been given to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to symbolize the transfer of power in August 1947 by the British, has been kept in the Nehru Gallery of the Allahabad Museum and has been installed in the Lok Sabha House of the new Parliament. Made of silver with a layer of gold, Sengol was originally used to mark the transfer of power from one king to another during the Chola dynasty in Tamil Nadu.

