Lead the Pancasila anniversary ceremony, here is the message of President Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo has stressed the importance of Pancasila as the foundation of the nation which must be maintained. According to him, Indonesia is one of the few countries that can maintain economic, social and political stability in the midst of a global crisis thanks to the contributions and cooperation of the whole nation.
“All of these are based on the Pancasila ideology which we must adhere to in order to strengthen the progress of the nation,” President Jokowi said as he acted as an inspector for the commemoration ceremony of the anniversary of Pancasila held at National Monument (Monas) Square, Jakarta on Thursday, June 1, 2023.
The president said the government is still struggling to ensure equitable development. The development that has been designed, he continued, requires continuity and sustainability.
“Government personnel may change, but the struggle must not stop,” Jokowi said.
He hopes that justice, fairness and prosperity can be achieved through structural reforms, improving the quality of human resources (HR), downstream industry and building the capital of the country. archipelago in East Kalimantan.
“We want the wealth of this country to benefit the welfare of the people to the maximum. We want people outside of Java to enjoy the significant benefits of the existing development as well,” he said.
As a great country, according to the president, Indonesia should sit on an equal footing with other nations. Indonesia, he said, is ready to cooperate and collaborate with any country. He also pointed out that Indonesia cannot be dictated by anyone, but is always ready to contribute to the world.
“The Pancasila ideology has made Indonesian leadership accepted and recognized by the world. The successful establishment of the G20 Chairmanship, this year’s ASEAN Chairmanship is proof that Pancasila is not not just important to Indonesia but very relevant to the world,” Jokowi said.
As the political year approaches, the president said tolerance, unity and mutual cooperation are the keys to building a strong nation. Therefore, he invites all nations to reject extremism, the politicization of identity and the politicization of religion.
“Let us welcome the Electoral Democracy Party of 2024 with maturity, with joy, upholding the values of Pancasila to fight for an advanced, just, prosperous and dignified Indonesia on the world stage,” he said.
On this occasion, Jokowi wore the traditional clothes of the Sultanate of Deli in black with golden patterns. Also present were Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Megawati Soekarnoputri and 9th Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia Hamzah Haz, 11th Vice President of the Republic of ‘Indonesia Boediono, Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court (MK) Anwar Usman and country leaders from high institutions, cabinet ministers Onward Indonesia and ambassadors from friendly countries.
Pancasila’s text was read by the chairman of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) Bambang Soesatyo. While the 1945 Constitution was read by the Chairman of the Indonesian People’s Advisory Council (DPR), Puan Maharani.
