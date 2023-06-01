Politics
Erdogan’s victory goes against US plan for geopolitical change
Middle Eastern countries could turn away from Washington’s maneuver, experts say
ANKARA Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defeated his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu on Sunday in a presidential run-off to begin his third term.
The election was seen as the best chance for the pro-Western opposition to beat Erdogan, but the result narrowly missed Washington’s expectations.
Erdogan won 52.14% of the vote, against 47.86% for Kilicdaroglu, beating the strong opposition coalition, dubbed the “table of six”.
The 74-year-old pro-Western politician Kilicdaroglu represents a coalition of six political parties and probably has no chance of standing in the next elections in five years.
Neither secured more than 50% of the vote needed to pick a first-round winner, and a run-off was held on Sunday for the first time for the presidency.
There was no doubt that Washington saw Kilicdaroglu as a much better choice and expected a geopolitical shift in Turkey if he won. US Ambassador to Turkey Jeff Flake met with Kilicdaroglu in March, hinting that the US would back him to be the country’s new leader.
The result, however, shows that Erdogan is still dominant in his country and that his political career is not coming to an end. It is also a clear sign that Erdogan’s tough attitude towards the United States is popular among the Turkish people, as most Turks might no longer see the United States as the “city on a hill”.
Washington has long believed that the Erdogan administration is hampering the country’s democracy, and opposition parties are weakening and the promotion of secularism is not on Ankara’s agenda. The rift between Ankara and Washington is widening due to their different values.
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, a close ally of Erdogan, said before the election that Washington was seeking to impose its hegemony on world affairs and that “the whole world hates America”, and that the meeting between the US envoy and Kilicdaroglu would further alienate Ankara from Washington.
Turkey’s strategy of balance between Russia and the United States disturbs Washington. Cooperation between Ankara and Moscow seems to be growing in different dimensions. As an energy-dependent country, Turkey receives around 45% of its natural gas and significant amounts of oil and coal from Russia.
NATO membership
After the Ukrainian crisis erupted, Turkey refused to follow Western sanctions against Russia, and instead its NATO membership actually strengthened its cooperation with Russia.
Li Yanan, an expert on the Turkish issue and an associate researcher at the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations, told Xinhua that after Erdogan’s successful re-election, he will still maintain a balanced foreign policy and play a greater role in the Ukrainian crisis, and would prioritize Ankara’s own interests in its relations with the United States and the West.
Regarding Sweden’s NATO membership, Li said it still depends on Sweden’s ability to meet the conditions proposed by Erdogan.
However, during Erdogan’s third term, Turkey would not easily approve Sweden’s NATO membership, until Ankara’s demands were met. Erdogan has accused Sweden of being soft on groups that Ankara considers terrorists.
Turkiye on Tuesday called on Sweden to prosecute those responsible for flying the flag of an outlaw group at the parliament building in Stockholm on Turkish election day.
Li believes Erdogan will not give up on Turkey’s NATO membership, as it is still very important for Ankara, and is also one of the best bargaining chips to deal with Russia.
After Saudi Arabia’s recent reconciliation with Iran, Erdogan’s victory in the presidential election could still steer the Middle East’s major powers away from US manipulation, experts note. This could be another fiasco for American policy in the Middle East after the invasion of Iraq.
|
Sources
2/ https://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202306/01/WS6477fbd6a3107584c3ac356f.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Narendra Modi: Congress’s vow to end poverty was a fraud perpetrated against the poor | India News
- Erdogan’s victory goes against US plan for geopolitical change
- Lead the Pancasila anniversary ceremony, here is the message of President Jokowi
- EXO’s Baekhyun, Xiumin, And Chen Notify SM Of Contract Termination
- Tennis star Novak Djokovic weighs in on the tensions between Kosovo and Serbia
- Swiss fashion house Bally appoints Simone Bellotti as design director; The 1st collection starts in September
- Singapore government partners with Google Cloud on AI
- Alliance launches Tobacco and Tobacco Control Plan on World No Tobacco Day
- Pregnancy Increases Risk of Heart Disease
- Xi Jinpings China Pushes for State Oversight of AI: We Must Prepare for the Worst Case
- KPMG Cuts UK Bonuses as Trading Drought Hit Fees
- US House of Representatives approves debt ceiling deal