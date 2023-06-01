Erdogan’s victory goes against US plan for geopolitical change

Middle Eastern countries could turn away from Washington’s maneuver, experts say

ANKARA Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defeated his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu on Sunday in a presidential run-off to begin his third term.

The election was seen as the best chance for the pro-Western opposition to beat Erdogan, but the result narrowly missed Washington’s expectations.

Erdogan won 52.14% of the vote, against 47.86% for Kilicdaroglu, beating the strong opposition coalition, dubbed the “table of six”.

The 74-year-old pro-Western politician Kilicdaroglu represents a coalition of six political parties and probably has no chance of standing in the next elections in five years.

Neither secured more than 50% of the vote needed to pick a first-round winner, and a run-off was held on Sunday for the first time for the presidency.

There was no doubt that Washington saw Kilicdaroglu as a much better choice and expected a geopolitical shift in Turkey if he won. US Ambassador to Turkey Jeff Flake met with Kilicdaroglu in March, hinting that the US would back him to be the country’s new leader.

The result, however, shows that Erdogan is still dominant in his country and that his political career is not coming to an end. It is also a clear sign that Erdogan’s tough attitude towards the United States is popular among the Turkish people, as most Turks might no longer see the United States as the “city on a hill”.

Washington has long believed that the Erdogan administration is hampering the country’s democracy, and opposition parties are weakening and the promotion of secularism is not on Ankara’s agenda. The rift between Ankara and Washington is widening due to their different values.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, a close ally of Erdogan, said before the election that Washington was seeking to impose its hegemony on world affairs and that “the whole world hates America”, and that the meeting between the US envoy and Kilicdaroglu would further alienate Ankara from Washington.

Turkey’s strategy of balance between Russia and the United States disturbs Washington. Cooperation between Ankara and Moscow seems to be growing in different dimensions. As an energy-dependent country, Turkey receives around 45% of its natural gas and significant amounts of oil and coal from Russia.

NATO membership

After the Ukrainian crisis erupted, Turkey refused to follow Western sanctions against Russia, and instead its NATO membership actually strengthened its cooperation with Russia.

Li Yanan, an expert on the Turkish issue and an associate researcher at the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations, told Xinhua that after Erdogan’s successful re-election, he will still maintain a balanced foreign policy and play a greater role in the Ukrainian crisis, and would prioritize Ankara’s own interests in its relations with the United States and the West.

Regarding Sweden’s NATO membership, Li said it still depends on Sweden’s ability to meet the conditions proposed by Erdogan.

However, during Erdogan’s third term, Turkey would not easily approve Sweden’s NATO membership, until Ankara’s demands were met. Erdogan has accused Sweden of being soft on groups that Ankara considers terrorists.

Turkiye on Tuesday called on Sweden to prosecute those responsible for flying the flag of an outlaw group at the parliament building in Stockholm on Turkish election day.

Li believes Erdogan will not give up on Turkey’s NATO membership, as it is still very important for Ankara, and is also one of the best bargaining chips to deal with Russia.

After Saudi Arabia’s recent reconciliation with Iran, Erdogan’s victory in the presidential election could still steer the Middle East’s major powers away from US manipulation, experts note. This could be another fiasco for American policy in the Middle East after the invasion of Iraq.