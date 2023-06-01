Politics
Narendra Modi: Congress’s vow to end poverty was a fraud perpetrated against the poor | India News
“India has a new Parliament building. Such occasions come once in a generation. But Congress has sacrificed even this moment of India’s pride for its selfish political interests. Congress has insulted 60,000 workers who have worked hard in constructing the building and it was also an insult to the feelings and aspirations of the country,” he said.
Watch: PM Modi prays at Brahma Temple in Pushkar before addressing mega rally
The Prime Minister added, “Some people cannot stomach the success of the Indian people. India got a new Parliament three days ago. Aren’t you proud of the new Parliament? other parties have chosen to sow the mud.They are angry that the son of the poor does not allow them to continue their arbitrariness.They are angry because the son of the poor questions them for their corruption and their family-centered politics.
Modi launched the party’s month-long “Maha-Sampark Abhiyan” at the end of nine years of his government. Prime Minister offered prayers at Brahma temple in Pushkar ahead of the rally and in his speech mentioned historical significance of Ajmer as the capital of Prithvi Raj Chouhan and Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, a prominent pilgrimage destination.
60,000 workers insulted, PM Modi blasts Congress for boycotting new parliament
With the state set to head to the polls later this year, the attack on Congress for failing to deliver on promises came amid hints that the saffron party may be launching a campaign to ‘expose’ failures repeated from the opposition party. “Congress’s strategy has been to deceive the poor. Rajasthan suffered because of it,” he said.
Modi said Congress granted a loan waiver guarantee to farmers within 10 days of taking office in the state in 2018, but had yet to fulfill the pledge. He also said that Congress has always deceived this “country of the brave”. “For four decades, Congress has continued to betray ex-servicemen in the name of ‘A rank one pension‘. The BJP government has not only implemented OROP but also provided arrears to ex-servicemen,” he said.
Continuing his attack on the opposition party, Fashion said: “What was the situation before 2014? People were in the streets against corruption; there were terrorist attacks in major cities; the Congress government was afraid to build border roads; crime against women was high; there was a superpower above the prime minister; congressional government operated by remote control; and…Today, India is praised all over the world…”
