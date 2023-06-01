Trump Filmed Admitting He Was Keeping Classified Documents: Report – Rolling Stone





The DOJ reportedly has a recording of the former president saying he knew he couldn’t just declassify documents after he left the White House

Donald Trump’s claim that he had declassified the huge amount of government documents he had brought to Mar-a-Lago was dubious from the start. Well, CNN reported Wednesday that federal prosecutors overseeing the document investigation obtained a recording of the former president admitting he had a classified document containing information about a proposed plan to attack Iran. .

The meeting in question allegedly took place in July 2021 at Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey. The former president met with biographers of his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, who was not present, and members of his own staff. Several people in the conversation did not have security clearances.

Several sources who described the recording to CNN say the president indicated that while he wished he could describe the contents of a document to attendees, he was both aware that he had kept classified documents and that he could not categorically declassify the documents after he left the presidency.

Tapper: Sources saying federal prosecutors obtained an audio recording of a summer 2021 meeting where the former president admits to keeping a classified Pentagon document regarding a potential attack on Iran pic.twitter.com/ pF4u88f2mW

— Acyn (@Acyn) May 31, 2023

According to The Guardian, which confirmed the existence of the recording, the document referenced by Trump has been classified “SECRET”, a high level of classification given to documents “the unauthorized disclosure of which could reasonably be expected to cause serious harm. to national life”. security.”

Trump’s team responded in a statement. “Leaks by radical supporters behind this political persecution are designed to inflame tensions and continue media harassment of President Trump and his supporters,” it read. “It’s just more proof that when it comes to President Trump, there’s absolutely no depth they won’t sink into as they continue their witch hunts. The DOJ’s continued interference in the presidential election is shameful, and this baseless investigation should stop wasting American taxpayers’ money on Democratic political goals. Tendency

During multiple voluntary transfers and an FBI search, federal authorities have recovered more than 300 classified documents from Mar-a-Lago since Trump’s departure. In September last year, Trump claimed the feds had no business against him given that as president he could declassify documents simply by “saying” or “thinking about it.” This is obviously not the case.

The new recording will likely be a key element in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case against the former president. As previously reported by Rolling Stone, Trump’s own lawyers saw the writing on the wall and told the former president to prepare for an indictment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-caught-tape-admitting-kept-classified-docs-1234745045/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos