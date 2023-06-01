Where and where was the first private meeting of the British Prime Minister. The border will most likely be assessed by the court | iRADIO





In Britain, the first battle between the government and parliament, or rather its immunity committee, is probably approaching. That is, if former Prime Minister Boris Johnson lied to MPs when he claimed that during the coronavirus quarantine no meeting was held at the seat of government and it was not breached on the day of corona virus. The Immunity Committee released Johnson’s diaries and government WhatsApp communications. But he still refused, and the whole dispute went to court.





London

16:51 May 31, 2023

Bval British Prime Minister Boris Johnson | Photo: Toby Melville | Source: Reuters The British government believes that encrypting the communications of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson would constitute an invasion of his privacy. In order to stop the scandal, which in the British media was known as Partygate, it is necessary to prevent access to WhatsApp communication. Boris Johnson himself even speaks of threatened national security. However, the chair of the committee, Baroness Hallettov, points out that if diaries and transcripts of government communications are disclosed to the immunity committee, it will be a criminal act and the committee will have to file a charge against the cabinet.

Johnson el dalm podezenm z poruen pandemickch opaten. Dkazem jsou die ministr

Zatm panuje kehk pm, imunitn vbor prodlouil termn pro odevzdn dokument z terka na tvrtek. Co taskavho je v textovch zprvch a dencch obsaeno, e by to ohrozilo bezpenost sttu? Podle kabinetu jde pedevm o princip. Vlda m mt podle Downing street monost rozhodovat do jist mry diskrtn. ada zprv je pr navc ryze soukromho charakteru a na ochranu soukrom m mt prvo i premir. Nen ale vyloueno, e jde o nco jinho. Zlomek denkovch zznam u vlda komisi pedala a z materil vyplv, e Borise Johsona navtvovali bhem covidovch lockdown nejen jeho pbuzn a ptel jeho manelky Carrie Johnsonov. Ve vldnm venkovskm sdle v Chequers se objevovali i rzn Johnsonovi spojenci. Mimo jin bval f BBC Richard Sharp, kter jet jako bank pomohl Johnsonovi k pjce ve vi skoro 22 milion korun. Politick budoucnost na vlsku Denkov zznamy pedal imunitn vbor policii a ta te zkoum, jestli i v tchto ppadech nedolo k poruen tehdy platnch proticovidovch pravidel. K velk nelibosti bvalho premira. Kdy reporti Sky News zastihli Johnsona na letiti Dulles ve Spojench sttech, notn natvan expremir uvedl, e dn z nvtv nepedstavovala poruen pravidel bhem covidu, nejednalo se o nvtvy bhem covidov uzvry. Tahanice o denkov zznamy a pepis whatsappov komunikace je soust sloit kauzy, ve kter se dost mon hraje o Johnsonovu politickou budoucnost. Bval britsk premir el vyetovn, kter m potvrdit nebo vyvrtit podezen, e ve svch vyjden tkajcch se verk v dob covidovch uzvr lhal parlamentu. Pokud imunitn vbor Doln snmovny dojde k zvru, e expremir vdom lhal, mlo by to pro nj vn politick dsledky. Nen vyloueno, e by musel sloit i svj poslaneck mandt a nad jeho dal politickou kariru by se zathly tk mraky. Jaromr Marek

