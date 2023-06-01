Congress election promises will bankrupt India, says Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday criticized Congress for its election promises, saying it would bankrupt the country. Congress’s habit of making guarantees is not new, but old, Modi told a rally in Rajasthans Ajmer. Fifty years ago Congress gave the nation the guarantee to end poverty, and this is the greatest betrayal of the poor by them. To hide its failures, Congress has now devised a new formula of bogus guarantees. PM Shri @Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Ajmer, Rajasthan. #RajasthanWithBJP https://t.co/2BX0JCgLdD — BJP (@BJP4India) May 31, 2023 He was referring to the five Congress guarantees to voters in Karnataka. The party won 135 out of 224 seats in assembly elections held on May 10, recording the biggest state victory by any party since 1989. The Bharatiya Janata Party only managed to getting only 66 seats and was kicked out of the only state in which he was in power in southern India. In the run up to the elections, Congress had promised to provide 200 units of free electricity to all households, monthly aid of Rs 2,000 to the female head of household, 10 kilograms of free rice to all family members living under the poverty line. line, free bus travel for women and Rs 3,000 for unemployed up to two years after graduation and Rs 1,500 for unemployed degree holders. At Wednesday’s rally, Modi accused Congress of misleading the poor and depriving them. It is his fourth visit in Rajasthan this year, according to NDTV. –

, – @Narendra Modi #RajasthanWithBJP pic.twitter.com/fHgI6K215i — BJP (@BJP4India) May 31, 2023 People in Rajasthan have also suffered a lot because of it, he said. And what does Rajasthan have? A government where the deputies, the CM [Ashok Gehlot]and the ministers are fighting among themselves. He was referring to the feud between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot. The prime minister said his government has been dedicated to serving the people, good governance and the welfare of the poor since coming to power in 2014. 2014 ? –

, — BJP (@BJP4India) May 31, 2023 What was the situation before 2014? He asked. People were on the streets against corruption, there were terrorist attacks in major cities, the Congress government was afraid to build roads at borders, crime against women was high, there was a superpower above of the prime minister [prime minister]. He also blamed Congress for boycotting the inauguration of the new parliament building in New Delhi. India got a new parliament building three days ago, the prime minister has said. I ask you if you are proud of it or not. Did you feel joy at India’s rising prestige? Congress and some parties like it have also thrown the mud of politics on this. Twenty opposition parties, including the Congress, boycotted the ceremony, saying Modis’ decision to inaugurate the building in place of President Draupadi Murmu was not just a grave insult but a direct attack on our democracy. They accused him of excluding India’s first President Adivasi from this important national event.

