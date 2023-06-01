Politics
China and Xi Jinping want to dominate the skies. It’s a problematic plan
With the Shanghai-based Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) developing the plane in hopes of being able to manufacture 150 a year by 2028, if it poses a threat to the industry’s decades-long dominance by Boeing and Airbus is a very long term. Airbus has around 13,000 and Boeing over 10,000 aircraft in service worldwide.
Nonetheless, with estimates that the Chinese domestic market alone will need around 85,000 new passenger and freighter aircraft by the early 2040s, COMAC’s opportunity to capture a substantial share of this growth ‘It’s targeting about a third is, given the degree of government support it will have, very real. China has a central purchasing agency for aircraft and their engines.
China’s aspirations for the C919 extend to the international market, where its target is 25% of the global narrow-body jet market.
China’s ability to expand its national ambitions in the international aviation market, however, is problematic.
The C919 is, at this point, only certified to fly in China. His plane still needs to be certified by US, EU or UK regulators, which will limit sales internationally and not just in those jurisdictions.
In the longer term, it is conceivable that some developing economies in Asia, Africa and South America with which China has strong financial relations could be potential customers, but in the short term, production volumes limited will be absorbed by domestic demand.
Boeing and Airbus have also spent decades developing the global network of parts and service infrastructure and facilities that their customers rely on. This supply chain is not easily or quickly replicable, if at all it can be replicated economically for a single new aircraft.
They also, of course, offer narrowbody and widebody aircraft suites with high levels of interoperability.
COMAC has ambitions in the field of jumbo jets. It has a joint venture with Russia to develop a jumbo jet and has a stated intention of supplying at least 10% of the market within 20 years, although the war in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, which include aircraft and their components and technology, could push back the date of the CR929’s planned maiden test flight from 2025.
Even when it comes to the C919, there’s a question mark over how the United States and Europe might react, now that the plane is flying commercially, competing with Boeing and Airbus and leading the development of advanced and highly strategic technologies that have military applications. .
The development of the C919 and an aerospace industry were key elements of the Xi Jinpings Made in China 2025 national strategic plan that set out China’s ambition to dominate 21st century technologies that will provide economic and geopolitical leadership.
The Bidens administration’s actions to limit China’s access to advanced semiconductors and broader sanctions against some key Chinese tech companies have yet to be extended to aircraft components (apart from flow effects of the ban on the supply of advanced chips which has been widely supported by Europe).
The threat China poses to each of their flagship aircraft makers and the myriad high-tech suppliers they support, however, helped resolve a 17-year-old trade dispute between the United States and Europe two years ago, when they suspended a dispute over government subsidies that resulted in World Trade Organization-approved tariffs totaling $11.5 billion.
A key element of this truce was a commitment to work together to create a level playing field in global aviation and to work together to define the terms of fair competition and the level of state support acceptable in the sector. aerospace.
They made it very clear at the time when the United States was quite explicit that the end of the long dispute over their subsidies was driven by China’s non-market practices, its state subsidies, government ownership, central purchasing bodies, forced technology transfers and alleged thefts of intellectual property.
So far, at least, they have not acted directly to limit Chinese aviation ambitions, perhaps because China is, and will continue to be in the future, an important market, the main growth market for Airbus and Boeing.
Aviation technology is changing rapidly, and Americans and Europeans may well believe that their businesses and the ecosystems they rely on are too technologically advanced to take.
Extending trade sanctions that would directly impact Chinese aviation ambitions beyond semiconductors is, however, an obvious option as COMAC remains so dependent on foreign technologies, the level of support and intervention of the State on the internal aviation market providing sufficient justification if necessary.
As the US and Europe increasingly align their attitudes towards China, the allure of crippling a strategic industry with military applications while it is still in its infancy means this option cannot be excluded.
